How much each golfer won at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

By October 20, 2019 2:24 am

Justin Thomas became the first two-time champion of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, winning his 11th PGA Tour title Sunday morning on Jeju Island, South Korea, at 20 under, two shots clear of runner-up Danny Lee.

The 26-year-old won the inaugural event in 2018 and Brooks Koepka won last year. The World No. 1 was unable to defend his title after re-aggravating a knee injury and withdrawing from the event earlier in the week.

The CJ Cup, the sixth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, is a no-cut event where 78 players competed for a $9.75 million purse.

Here’s how much every player made this week in South Korea.

CJ CUP: Leaderboard | Photos | PGA Tour schedule, results

Position Player To Par Earnings
1 Justin Thomas -20 $1,755,000
2 Danny Lee -18 $1,053,000
T-3 Hideki Matsuyama -15 $507,000
T-3 Gary Woodland -15 $507,000
T-3 Cameron Smith -15 $507,000
T-6 Tyrrell Hatton -13 $338,812
T-6 Byeong Hun An -13 $338,812
T-8 Ryan Moore -12 $273,000
T-8 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -12 $273,000
T-8 Wyndham Clark -12 $273,000
T-8 Jordan Spieth -12 $273,000
T-12 Corey Conners -11 $197,048
T-12 Joaquin Niemann -11 $197,048
T-12 Ryan Palmer -11 $197,048
T-12 Kevin Streelman -11 $197,048
T-16 K.J. Choi -10 $148,785
T-16 Jhonattan Vegas -10 $148,785
T-16 Graeme McDowell -10 $148,785
T-16 Ian Poulter -10 $148,785
T-20 Tommy Fleetwood -9 $103,285
T-20 Andrew Putnam -9 $103,285
T-20 Matt Jones -9 $103,285
T-20 Nate Lashley -9 $103,285
T-20 Kevin Na -9 $103,285
T-20 Charles Howell III -9 $103,285
T-26 Sung Kang -8 $69,810
T-26 Si Woo Kim -8 $69,810
T-26 Harold Varner III -8 $69,810
T-26 Rafael Cabrera Cabello -8 $69,810
T-26 Emiliano Grillo -8 $69,810
T-31 Phil Mickelson -7 $55,478
T-31 Viktor Hovland -7 $55,478
T-31 Pat Perez -7 $55,478
T-31 Jason Day -7 $55,478
T-31 Rory Sabbatini -7 $55,478
T-36 Charley Hoffman -6 $45,598
 T-36 Jung-gon Hwang -6 $45,598
 T-36 Collin Morikawa -6 $45,598
T-39 Soo-min Lee -5 $38,610
T-39 Lucas Glover -5 $38,610
T-39 Sung-jae Im -5 $38,610
T-39 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -5 $38,610
T-43 Marc Leishman -4 $31,785
T-43 Dylan Frittelli -4 $31,785
T-43 Joel Dahmen -4 $31,785
T-46 Adam Schenk -3 $22,718
T-46 Hyungjoon Lee -3 $22,718
T-46 Kevin Tway -3 $22,718
T-46 Branden Grace -3 $22,718
T-46 Keith Mitchell -3 $22,718
T-46 Chase Koepka -3 $22,718
T-46 Adam Long -3 $22,718
T-46 Chez Reavie -3 $22,718
T-46 Danny Willett -3 $22,718
T-46 Kyongjun Moon -3 $22,718
56 C.T. Pan -2 $19,890
T-57 Luke List -1 $19,500
T-57 Troy Merritt -1 $19,500
T-57 Abraham Ancer -1 $19,500
T-60 Sergio Garcia Even $18,915
T-60 Sanghyun Park Even $18,915
T-60 Vaughn Taylor Even $18,915
63 Chesson Hadley +1 $18,525
64 Billy Horschel +2 $18,330
T-65 Jazz Janewattananond +3 $18,038
T-65 Max Homa +3 $18,038
T-67 Jeongwoo Ham +5 $17,648
T-67 Wonjoon Lee +5 $17,648
T-69 Michael Kim +6 $17,258
T-69 Whee Kim +6 $17,258
T-69 Yongjun Bae (a) +6 $17,258
T-72 Brian Stuard +8 $16,868
T-72 Yi Keun Chang +8 $16,868
74 Matthew Wolff +11 $16,575
75 Scott Piercy +13 $16,380
76 Tae Hee Lee +19 $16,185

