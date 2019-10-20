How much each golfer won at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

Justin Thomas became the first two-time champion of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, winning his 11th PGA Tour title Sunday morning on Jeju Island, South Korea, at 20 under, two shots clear of runner-up Danny Lee.

The 26-year-old won the inaugural event in 2018 and Brooks Koepka won last year. The World No. 1 was unable to defend his title after re-aggravating a knee injury and withdrawing from the event earlier in the week.

The CJ Cup, the sixth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, is a no-cut event where 78 players competed for a $9.75 million purse.



