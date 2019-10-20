How much each golfer won at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

Justin Thomas became the first two-time champion of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, winning his 11th PGA Tour title Sunday morning on Jeju Island, South Korea, at 20 under, two shots clear of runner-up Danny Lee.
The 26-year-old won the inaugural event in 2018 and Brooks Koepka won last year. The World No. 1 was unable to defend his title after re-aggravating a knee injury and withdrawing from the event earlier in the week.
The CJ Cup, the sixth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, is a no-cut event where 78 players competed for a $9.75 million purse.
Here’s how much every player made this week in South Korea.
|Position
|Player
|To Par
|Earnings
|1
|Justin Thomas
|-20
|$1,755,000
|2
|Danny Lee
|-18
|$1,053,000
|T-3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-15
|$507,000
|T-3
|Gary Woodland
|-15
|$507,000
|T-3
|Cameron Smith
|-15
|$507,000
|T-6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-13
|$338,812
|T-6
|Byeong Hun An
|-13
|$338,812
|T-8
|Ryan Moore
|-12
|$273,000
|T-8
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-12
|$273,000
|T-8
|Wyndham Clark
|-12
|$273,000
|T-8
|Jordan Spieth
|-12
|$273,000
|T-12
|Corey Conners
|-11
|$197,048
|T-12
|Joaquin Niemann
|-11
|$197,048
|T-12
|Ryan Palmer
|-11
|$197,048
|T-12
|Kevin Streelman
|-11
|$197,048
|T-16
|K.J. Choi
|-10
|$148,785
|T-16
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-10
|$148,785
|T-16
|Graeme McDowell
|-10
|$148,785
|T-16
|Ian Poulter
|-10
|$148,785
|T-20
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-9
|$103,285
|T-20
|Andrew Putnam
|-9
|$103,285
|T-20
|Matt Jones
|-9
|$103,285
|T-20
|Nate Lashley
|-9
|$103,285
|T-20
|Kevin Na
|-9
|$103,285
|T-20
|Charles Howell III
|-9
|$103,285
|T-26
|Sung Kang
|-8
|$69,810
|T-26
|Si Woo Kim
|-8
|$69,810
|T-26
|Harold Varner III
|-8
|$69,810
|T-26
|Rafael Cabrera Cabello
|-8
|$69,810
|T-26
|Emiliano Grillo
|-8
|$69,810
|T-31
|Phil Mickelson
|-7
|$55,478
|T-31
|Viktor Hovland
|-7
|$55,478
|T-31
|Pat Perez
|-7
|$55,478
|T-31
|Jason Day
|-7
|$55,478
|T-31
|Rory Sabbatini
|-7
|$55,478
|T-36
|Charley Hoffman
|-6
|$45,598
|T-36
|Jung-gon Hwang
|-6
|$45,598
|T-36
|Collin Morikawa
|-6
|$45,598
|T-39
|Soo-min Lee
|-5
|$38,610
|T-39
|Lucas Glover
|-5
|$38,610
|T-39
|Sung-jae Im
|-5
|$38,610
|T-39
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-5
|$38,610
|T-43
|Marc Leishman
|-4
|$31,785
|T-43
|Dylan Frittelli
|-4
|$31,785
|T-43
|Joel Dahmen
|-4
|$31,785
|T-46
|Adam Schenk
|-3
|$22,718
|T-46
|Hyungjoon Lee
|-3
|$22,718
|T-46
|Kevin Tway
|-3
|$22,718
|T-46
|Branden Grace
|-3
|$22,718
|T-46
|Keith Mitchell
|-3
|$22,718
|T-46
|Chase Koepka
|-3
|$22,718
|T-46
|Adam Long
|-3
|$22,718
|T-46
|Chez Reavie
|-3
|$22,718
|T-46
|Danny Willett
|-3
|$22,718
|T-46
|Kyongjun Moon
|-3
|$22,718
|56
|C.T. Pan
|-2
|$19,890
|T-57
|Luke List
|-1
|$19,500
|T-57
|Troy Merritt
|-1
|$19,500
|T-57
|Abraham Ancer
|-1
|$19,500
|T-60
|Sergio Garcia
|Even
|$18,915
|T-60
|Sanghyun Park
|Even
|$18,915
|T-60
|Vaughn Taylor
|Even
|$18,915
|63
|Chesson Hadley
|+1
|$18,525
|64
|Billy Horschel
|+2
|$18,330
|T-65
|Jazz Janewattananond
|+3
|$18,038
|T-65
|Max Homa
|+3
|$18,038
|T-67
|Jeongwoo Ham
|+5
|$17,648
|T-67
|Wonjoon Lee
|+5
|$17,648
|T-69
|Michael Kim
|+6
|$17,258
|T-69
|Whee Kim
|+6
|$17,258
|T-69
|Yongjun Bae (a)
|+6
|$17,258
|T-72
|Brian Stuard
|+8
|$16,868
|T-72
|Yi Keun Chang
|+8
|$16,868
|74
|Matthew Wolff
|+11
|$16,575
|75
|Scott Piercy
|+13
|$16,380
|76
|Tae Hee Lee
|+19
|$16,185
