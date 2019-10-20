Danny Lee's baby born prematurely after third round of CJ Cup

Lee, 29, told the PGA Tour website that he planned to keep the matter private until after the event but responded to a question about whether he and his wife had plans to celebrate should he win the event.

“I was not going to talk about this until the end of the event,” said Lee.

Lee and tournament winner Justin Thomas engaged in a two-man race during the final round. Thomas pulled ahead late and went on to win by two strokes. Lee was seeking his first win since the 2015 Greenbrier Classic.

“Before I tee off my very first tee shot on Thursday, if someone’s going to give me solo second, I would take it in a heartbeat. It is a good week, but also very disappointing.

“I really wanted to win the CJ Cup. It means a lot to me to win it in front of the Korean fans and all my Korean family, but it is what it is. I gave my best out there today and solo second was the best I could do,” Lee told pgatour.com.