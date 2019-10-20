Four aces in one weekend at Buick LPGA Shanghai

It was a barrage of aces at the Buick LPGA Shanghai this weekend.

There were four – count ’em four – holes in one over the four-day tournament, which was won by Danielle Kang.

Brittany Altomare got the fun started in Thursday’s first round. You have to consider hers the best of the week, since she also won a new car. Altomare’s came on the par-3 second hole, her 11th hole of the first round since she started her day on the back nine.

Well this was fun! 😎 Thanks @Buick_Lpga for the new ride 🚗 pic.twitter.com/ITyLoj4jfx — Brittany Altomare (@Brittalto) October 17, 2019

In the second round, Brooke Henderson and Ariya Jutanugarn each got one.

Henderson’s was part of a second-round 64 which had given her the 36-hole lead. It also came on the second hole.

Jutanugarn got hers on the 144-yard 11th hole.

Then in the final round, using a 7 iron, Megan Khang made a hole-in-one on the par-3, 150-yard 11th hole. Her ace helped her tie the 18-hole scoring record with an 8-under 64.

Four aces in four days. Two on the second hole, two more on the 11th. A heck of a week of shot making on the LPGA.