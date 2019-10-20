Megan Khang makes hole-in-one during Buick LPGA Shanghai final round

Megan Khang had it going early during the final round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

The 21-year-old began the day in 21st place but slowly climbed the leaderboard after a 3-under 33 on the front nine. Then with one swing of the club, she jumped into the top 10.

Using a 7 iron, Khang made a hole-in-one on the par-3, 150 yard 11th hole and moved to 5 under on the round and 7 under for the tournament. After the ace she sat T-9.

It’s the fourth hole-in-one made this week. Three were made on Thursday by Brittany Altomare, Ariya Jutanugarn and Brooke Henderson.

Since her rookie year in 2016, Khang has made just south of $2 million on the LPGA Tour. In the last three months over five events, Khang has earned three top-10 finishes, including a T-4 at last month’s Indy Women in Tech Championship.

