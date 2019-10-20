Tiger Woods Tracker: Live updates from The Challenge Skins Game in Japan

It’s finally here.

The Skins Game returns on Sunday night (or Monday morning depending where you are) as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama tee it up at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. All four will play in the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship later in the week.

Woods has never won the event, which features $350,000 of total prize money. Here were the betting odds for the event: Rory McIlroy, 2/1; Tiger Woods, 3/1; Hideki Matsuyama, 5/2 and Jason Day, 7/2.

Follow along for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ performance and updates on the prize payouts for each hole of The Challenge.

Pre-event

Tiger had a Q&A for 17 minutes before the event.