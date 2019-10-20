Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, CJ Cup

The clubs Justin Thomas used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 CJ Cup:
DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80TX shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft
IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; SM7 (52, 56 degrees), SM6 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (full swing)/SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour (putter)
