Skins game in Japan with Tiger Woods: TV, streaming information

Tiger Woods plays in Japan for the first time in 13 years in The Challenge: Japan Skins, which begins with Golf Central pre-game coverage at 11 p.m. ET Sunday night.

Woods will square off against Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

All four will play in the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship later in the week, along with a stacked field that includes Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott.

Format

The purse for the Skins game is $350,000. It will feature in-match challenges, each hole will have an increasing amount of money riding on it and the golf will be timed to finish under the lights.

Here’s how it will work, according to the Associated Press. Players need to win a hole outright, or it carries over to the next hole. Total prize money is $350,000 — $10,000 per skin for the opening six holes, $20,000 for the next six holes, $20,000 through the 17th hole, and $100,000 for the 18th.

TV, streaming info

Golf Central live coverage, 11 p.m. ET Sunday, Golf Channel

Skins live coverage, midnight-4 a.m. ET Monday on Golf Channel and streaming available on PGA Tour Live.

More coverage

While you wait for Woods, McIlroy, Day and Matsuyama to tee off in Japan, here’s a look at the five biggest payouts in Skins history. Tiger is no stranger to made-for-TV exhibitions and has some memorable Skins history that involved one unlucky photographer.

The idea for the Skins format on TV actually was conceived more than 35 years ago by a man who never made a dime off it. And here’s why one golfer thinks Skins games are far superior to other formats.