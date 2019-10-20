Tiger Woods says he put off knee surgery for months, but is on schedule now

CHIBA, Japan – After his much ballyhooed arrival in this country, Tiger Woods spent Sunday in Tokyo playing a variety of games with kids – including rock, paper, scissors – in an event staged by Nike.

On Monday, he started facing the big boys again on the PGA Tour.

Some two months after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage – the fifth surgical procedure on said knee – Woods prepped for his return to the PGA Tour with a skins game Monday against world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama.

His knee isn’t 100 percent but it’s getting there. His excitement to get back in the game, on the other hand, is beyond the century-percentage mark and he’s very much looking forward to Thursday’s start in the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club, the first official PGA Tour event in Japan.

“I’m right on schedule,” Woods said ahead of the skins game.

Woods revealed his left knee bothered him throughout last season. He originally intended to have the surgery in December 2018, but his victory in the Tour Championship three months prior altered those plans.

Woods didn’t think he’d have enough time to rehab to get ready for the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, so he delayed the surgery. And he was playing well.

“I figured I would keep rolling with it,” Woods said.

He rolled all right, right down Magnolia Lane en route to winning the Masters for his 15th major triumph. But after winning his fifth green jacket, Woods’ game took a precipitous drop as his knee gradually worsened, to the point he was in pain when kneeling to read putts. The injury also started to bother his back and affect his walking.

After failing to qualify for the Tour Championship, he had surgery Aug. 20. He started chipping and putting in mid-September. Two weeks later he was hitting full shots and has been playing rounds of golf the past two weeks.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been down this road before. I understand what it takes to get through it,” Woods said. “I’ve been kind of battling through this the entire year and trying to piece it together. It’s nice to finally get over the hump and feeling good again and to go full speed. It’s nice to be able to squat down and read putts.

“I’m excited for the year-end run. I feel much more fit.”

Woods, No. 10 in the world, is scheduled to play the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December. The following week, he could be playing in the Presidents Cup in Australia. As captain, he’d have to pick himself as one of the four discretionary selections to play in the Cup.

Woods last played in the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. He tied for 37th. It was just the sixth tournament Woods played after he won the Masters. He had just one top-10 in his last six starts and missed the cut in the PGA Championship and British Open.

He hasn’t played in Asia since 2013 and last played in Japan when he lost in a playoff to Padraig Harrington in the 2006 Dunlop Phoenix.

After the Challenge: Japan Skins on Monday, Woods will face a stacked field in the Zozo. In addition to McIlroy, Day and Matsuyama, the field included Justin Thomas, who won the CJ Cup on Sunday, Jordan Spieth, reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to be back here in front of fans that really understand and respect the game of golf,” Woods said. “The game of golf is so strong here in Japan, and to have seen it grow like it has over 20 some odd years that I’ve been playing is very special and to be a part of it is even more special.”