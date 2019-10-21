United States among teams committed to inaugural Women’s PGA Cup

The United States will be one of five five-player teams to compete in the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup beginning Thursday at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.

The U.S. joins teams from Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland and Sweden for a 54-hole, stroke-play event on the Fazio Foothills Course. After each round, the three lowest scores will be counted from each team.

PGA of America President Suzy Whaley will serve as U.S. team captain for the event, leading Alison Curdt, Ashley Grier, Brittany Kelly, Seul-Ki Park and Joanna Coe, the reigning PGA Women’s Stroke Play Champion.

Players representing their country in the event are required to be PGA members in good standing, must not be tour professional and must be active in the game as a teacher, coach or working as club professional or assistant.

“This week is an exciting opportunity for women PGA Professionals to represent their country in a global competition,” Whaley said. “That’s rare in golf, and we believe that this inaugural Women’s PGA Cup is very special. We want to see this competition expand and extend awareness of great female PGA Professionals around the world. The five teams competing in Austin this week will write a memorable chapter in PGA history.”

The Women’s PGA Cup, like the men’s PGA Cup in September, will not include a purse. The event boasts the honor of winning the cup will be the prize for the winning country.

“It is an honor to compete for your country and a great thrill to be part of a historic moment on a team with a leader like Suzy Whaley,” Coe said. “There’s more than the competition itself. It’s also exciting to have the opportunity to meet and build friendships on and off the course.”