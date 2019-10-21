Forecaddie: Steph Curry makes Callaway partnership official

The Forecaddie noticed long ago that Steph Curry has been a Callaway fanboy, right down to his Warrior-themed wedges and visits to the company’s Ely Callaway Performance Center. That makes news of an official partnership with the Carlsbad-based company a minor surprise. Nor is there much suspense in Curry’s real motivation for the endorsement arrangement: support for his various efforts to make golf more accessible for the underprivileged.

The partnership includes Callaway support of Howard University’s launch of D1 men’s and women’s golf programs on top of Curry’s pledge to fund the university’s men’s and women’s programs for the next six years. The Callaway partnership will include co-produced content on top of his many efforts, including the new ABC mini-golf show “Holey Moley” and other Curry-endorsed efforts.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to work with Callaway Golf,” Curry said. “Their ability to think outside the box on how we can collectively grow the game of golf is second to none.”

The Man Out Front can barely keep up with Curry’s efforts to better the world, which almost included a charity-driven PGA Tour event — and may still based on the rumor mill. The MVP, six-time NBA All-Star and winner of three NBA championships recently launched the “Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation,” whose mission is to end childhood hunger while enabling education and activities for underprivileged Bay Area children.

Did The Forecaddie mention he’s maintaining a +.1 handicap too?

“We’ve found an incredibly likeminded partner in Stephen,” said Callaway CEO Chip Brewer of the deal that will undoubtedly go in directions not yet seen. But as The Forecaddie sees it, anything Steph Curry wants to do, the golf world should climb on board.

Curry’s Golden State Warriors open a new arena and season on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. But the golf world will be focused on what Steph does next off the court.