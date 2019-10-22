Gear: Callaway Super Hybrid

Price: $319.99 each with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange shaft and Golf Pride MCC Align grip

Specs: Titanium body and face with carbon-fiber crown and adjustable hosel. Available in 17, 20 and 23 degrees

Available: Nov. 1

Hybrids typically fall into one of two categories: clubs with compact heads to allow players to flight the ball like an iron, or miniature fairway woods that aim to deliver more distance and forgiveness. With its large footprint and multi-material design, the new Callaway Super Hybrid falls solidly into the mini fairway wood group and should appeal to players who crave more yards.

Unlike most hybrids, which are made using stainless steel, the Super Hybrid’s body is made from titanium, which is significantly lighter. It also features a carbon-fiber crown that tips the scales at just 5 grams and a light titanium face that benefits from the addition of Jailbreak Technology.

Introduced in 2017’s GBB Epic drivers, Jailbreak is a pair of bars that internally connect the sole to the crown behind the hitting area. The bars stiffen the body and help redirect energy back into the ball at impact instead of allowing it to deform the head and be lost.

Callaway engineers utilized all the weight saved in the body, crown and face by repositioning it in the form of internal tungsten weights in the heel and toe. Combined, they weigh up to 68 grams and help not only lower the Super Hybrid’s center of gravity but also boost the moment of inertia to make the club less susceptible to twisting on off-center hits.

Callaway offers the Super Hybrid in three lofts, and the adjustable OptiFit hosel mechanism allows golfers and fitters to lower the stated loft by 1 degree or increase it by as many as 2 degrees. Putting the adjustable ring in the D setting makes the lie angle more upright and encourages a draw.