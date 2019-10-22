Arnold Palmer to be honored with U.S. Postal stamp in 2020

Add another honor to the legacy of Arnold Palmer.

The King won seven major championships, 95 professional tournaments, earned PGA Tour Player of the Year honors twice in addition to Bob Jones, Old Tom Morris and Payne Stewart Awards. He even earned the nation’s highest civilian honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.

On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service announced it will recognize Palmer with a nationwide stamp as a part of its 2020 stamp program.

“To have my father celebrated in this way is a true honor,” said Amy Saunders, Palmer’s daughter and chairwoman of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation via a press release. “It’s something I think he would be proud of as both an individual and as an American, and it’s a wonderful way to preserve his legacy.”

The stamp, designed by Antonio Alcala, will have a picture of Palmer from the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club with his name in the top left corner and the words “Forever” and “USA” on the bottom left.