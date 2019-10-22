My Bag: Tiger Woods' golf clubs

Tiger Woods may have won the 2019 Masters, but he did not play enough PGA Tour events in the 2018-19 season to have official stats.

The 15-time major winner completed 30 measured rounds on Tour, and for a player’s statistics to be official and produce a ranking in a category, he must complete 50 rounds.

That said, Woods averaged 296.8 yards per tee shot in the events he played, which would have tied for 71st with Patrick Reed. According to Woods’ caddie, Joe LaCava, these are the typical distances he hits each of his full-swing clubs.

The yardages

Driver: 296.8

3-wood: 265

5-wood: 245

3-iron: 227

4-iron: 215

5-iron: 200

6-iron: 186

7-iron: 170

8-iron: 157

9-iron: 148

Pitching wedge: 136

Sand wedge: 118

Lob wedge:

The driver

Woods used a TaylorMade M5 throughout 2019. The 460cc head features a carbon-fiber crown and sole panels, along with a pair of movable weights. Like many pros, Woods moved the weights to different areas within the T-track system at various times during the season, but at the Northern Trust in August, both weights were as far forward as possible. This setting creates the lowest launch angle and least amount of spin. The white marks on the face are made by tees being struck at high speed.

The irons

Tiger signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade in January 2017 and eventually started using TW Phase 1 prototype irons in May 2018. This year he switched to P-7TW irons, clubs that are slightly larger than the P730 irons favored by Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. They feature a milled sole design and classic muscleback look at address.

Wedges

He had played TaylorMade’s Milled Grind wedges for over a year but switched to a Milled Grind 2 sand wedge before the British Open. It has a milled sole, beveled leading and trailing edges, and plenty of heel relief. It also has a thermoplastic polyurethane insert in the back that absorbs excessive vibrations.

The magic wand

Bobby Jones had Calamity Jane, Jack Nicklaus had White Fang and Woods has his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS. Equipment junkies have christened it Excalibur. Woods has used it to win 14 of his 15 majors. After adding lead tape to the back of the head and the hosel before the British Open in July, some of the red paint fill was stripped out. Woods’ name, however, is still easy to spot on the back bumpers.

Covers

Frank, his tiger driver cover, has been featured in a series of commercials (with voiceover work provided by Paul Giamatti), has been designed on Nike polo shirts and can be spotted on T-shirts worn by fans at every event Woods plays. Since he started using tiger headcovers at age 13, Woods’ mother, Kultida, has sewn “Love Always, Mom” in Thai on the back of each Frank.

The clubs

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+Plus Limited Edition 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+Plus Limited Edition 70 TX shaft; TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+Plus Limited Edition 80 TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (56 degrees), Milled Grind Raw (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord