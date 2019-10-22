Outright odds and props: How to bet Tiger Woods at Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods makes his 2019-20 PGA Tour debut at this week’s Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Woods was one of a select few who got a trial run on the course Monday when he participated in the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins, won by Jason Day.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club makes its debut on the PGA Tour as the host venue. The course measures 7,041 yards and will play as a par 70 for the 78-man field.

My model for Accordia Golf Narashino at Fantasy National focuses on the key stats of:

Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Fairways Gained

Strokes Gained: Par 4s

Sand Saves Gained

Woods ranks fifth by this model, ranking third in the field by SG: Approach and fifth in par 4 efficiency. He struggles out of the sand, a concern with over 70 bunkers scattered throughout the course. He has also been a little unreliable off the tee over this last 50 rounds. Woods will need to avoid trouble at this venue with tight, tree-lined and doglegged fairways.

Outright

Woods shares the 13th-best odds at +3300 to win the tournament with a group of four other golfers consisting of Day, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Sungjae Im.

It’s surprisingly decent value for the No. 10 golfer in the world. It’s rare to find Woods priced below his world ranking as a heavily-bet public favorite, and I’m not against a small-unit wager here. It’s a much more rewarding venture than the +700 odds for a Top 5 finish or the +333 for a Top 10 showing.

New to sports betting? A $10 bet on Tiger to win it all would return a $330 profit if he comes out on top.

Best Prop on Tiger Woods

Lowest Score Over 72 Holes – Group C

Woods is placed in a group with Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Morikawa and Fitzpatrick. He has +400 odds to finish as the best of the group in the no-cut event. Woods has the best world ranking of the five and is worth an investment to win his group. A $10 wager here returns a profit of $40 if Tiger does just that.

