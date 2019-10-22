Zozo Championship Rounds 1 and 2 tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour’s first official event in Japan tees off this week with the inaugural Zozo Championship at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Following Jason Day’s win at The Challenge: Japan Skins (which had its ups and downs), a star-studded field is on-hand this week for the Tour’s seventh event of the 2019-20 season.

A $9.75 million purse is up for grabs in the no-cut event that features some marquee groups. Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott tee off No. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at 8:40 p.m. ET. Going off the back, watch Patrick Reed, Jason Day and Tony Finau at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira and Tommy Fleetwood at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Below you’ll find the tee times and TV info for this week’s event in Japan.

Tee times

(All Times Eastern)

Round 1 – 1st tee

Tee time Players 7 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Abraham Ancer, Tomoharu Otsuki 7:10 p.m. Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Scott Piercy 7:20 p.m. Max Homa, Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt 7:30 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang,Adam Long 7:40 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia 7:50 p.m. Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark, Jazz Janewattananond 8 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Jinichiro Kozuma 8:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sanghyun Park 8:20 p.m. C.T. Pan, Pat Perez, Si Woo Kim 8:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott 8:40 p.m. Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 8:50 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman 9 p.m. Adam Schenk, Seungsu Han, Yosuke Asaji

Round 1 – 10th Tee