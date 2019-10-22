HSBC Champions, Presidents Cup in doubt for Brooks Koepka

CHIBA, Japan – World No. 1 Brooks Koepka underwent a stem-cell procedure Aug. 26 for a partially torn patella tendon in his left knee, which had been bugging him since last March.

After missing the cut in his first start of the season in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open the first week of October, the four-time major winner aggravated the same knee after slipping on wet concrete during the second round of last week’s CJ Cup in Korea and withdrew from the tournament the following day.

The status of said knee now is unknown, as is his participation in next week’s World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in China and the Presidents Cup in December in Australia.

“We’re waiting to see what the surgeons say, see what happens, what his protocols are going forward. That’s something he said he will keep me abreast of going forward,” U.S. Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods said Wednesday during the pro am ahead of Thursday’s start of the ZoZo Championship at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. Woods, who had a fifth surgical procedure to his left knee Aug. 20, is making his season debut.

“As of right now, we’re just waiting on what the surgeon says and what Brooks is going to do,” Woods added. “He is getting other opinions on what are his options. You want to go through as many different opinions as you possibly can before you decide what you are going to do.

“I told him to take his time. No hurry. You’re part of the team. You earned your way in the top eight spots. You’re on the team. You have to figure out what is best for your career and your knee and if you decide you can’t play, great. I totally understand. We’ll cross that bridge when it comes.”

Koepka’s manager, Blake Smith, said when reached by email that when he has more information, he’ll send out a statement.

On another knee front, world No. 3 Dustin Johnson had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 5 to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. The procedure was similar in nature to the surgery on his right knee in December 2011.

“D.J. will be ready,” Woods said. “He’s starting to practice now. Not full out, but he’s done his rehab and he’s progressing.”

Woods already has his hands full concerning the Presidents Cup. On Nov. 7, he will make four discretionary picks to fill out his roster, a task complicated a bit by the possibility of Woods picking himself.

If Koepka cannot play, Woods would have five captain’s picks.