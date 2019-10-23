Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' first round shot-by-shot at Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods is back on the course this week in Japan to kick off his 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

The Tour is hosting its first official event in Japan this week at the Zozo Championship at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, following Monday’s The Challenge: Japan Skins event won by Jason Day.

The last time fans saw Woods at a Tour event, the 15-time major champion finished T-37 at the BMW Championship, just missing out on a spot at the Tour Championship. Woods tees off on the back nine Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m. ET alongside Satoshi Kodaira and Tommy Fleetwood.

Follow along for shot-by-shot analysis of his opening round in Japan.

Pre-round

Watch Tiger get warmed up on the range.