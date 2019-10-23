Zozo Championship: Live updates, scores, TV info

The PGA Tour’s first official event in Japan tees off Wednesday night with the inaugural Zozo Championship at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Following Jason Day’s win at The Challenge: Japan Skins (which had its ups and downs), a star-studded field is on hand this week for the Tour’s seventh event of the 2019-20 season.

A $9.75 million purse is up for grabs in the 78-man, no-cut event that features some marquee groups:

Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira and Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott

Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele

Patrick Reed, Jason Day and Tony Finau

Follow along below for live updates from the tournament’s opening round:

How to watch

All Times Eastern

Wednesday-Thursday: 11 p.m.-3 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday-Saturday: 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)