What Tiger Woods said after his opening-round 64 at Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods shot a 64 to open his week at the Zozo Championship.

It was his lowest round since he shot a 62 in the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Here’s what Woods said after his round.

On turning his round around after three straight bogeys to start

“I’m just trying to turn it to even par at the turn, that’s just basically my goal, and I was able to get one more out of it, squeeze one more out of it, and lo and behold I have the easier side I’m going to and hopefully I can squeeze a couple more out of it and I did a couple more better than that, which was nice.”

On having a tough start but fighting to get back under par

“It’s always harder. It’s always nice to get off to a quick start and then figure it out from there, but the start I got off to wasn’t very good. I hit bad shot after bad shot after bad shot and then a 3 wood at 12 and next thing you know, things aren’t looking very good.”

On what he thinks he needs to do to be better at in the second round

“I thought my, after the start, the ball striking was better. The putting was really good. I was hitting a lot of good putts and the ball’s rolling tight, which was nice. One of the I was telling Joey coming down nine, one of the stranger rounds I’ve experienced in a while, seems like every putt I made other than the one at seven was a left to righter. It was crazy. I must have made seven or eight left to righters today, just kept on having left to right putt after left to right putt. And lo and behold I make a bomb at seven, which was right to left, which was nice, but it was just weird. Even the one on nine was another left to righter. It was just one of those crazy days.”

On the fan support at the Zozo Championship

“It was loud, it was very loud. The people here in Japan have come out and supported this event and it’s been a lot of fun to play in front of them again. I haven’t done it in a while and I’ve missed it. They’ve always been fantastic with golf and have supported their golf here and this event hopefully will get some better weather and not get too rained out so they can come out and enjoy this.”

On his approach to the remaining 54 holes of the tournament

“Well, I think that it’s going to be sloppy and tough for us tomorrow morning before the storm gets in and I think we’re probably going to get a little bit wet while we’re playing out there tomorrow and then it’s going to be a grind on the weekend. There’s going to be a lot of golf on the weekend for all of us, probably be close to, what, 54 holes or so for some of the guys that are going out there on the weekend. So it will be a long couple days for us.”

On whether he was surprised about his round, given his time away from competitive golf

“Well, I certainly was not expecting to shoot 6 under par after that start. That was a very ugly start and to be able to flip it like that, I felt that if I could get to under par for the day after that start, I figure most of the guys would be about 2, 3 under par with the wind blowing as hard as it was today, that I wouldn’t be that far behind. It flipped and I got hot and made a bunch of putts.”

Is this a golf course where you can go low?

“Not low. I just thought, they’ve cut the rough since I’ve been out. When we played the skins game it was we were going to get some weather coming in the next day and figured that the pro am, they might cut it down and they were able to cut it down, so I thought it was going to be a lot longer than it ended up playing. Now with the weather coming in, I don’t think they can get mowers on it for the rest of the week, so it’s going to be more of a premium to put the ball in the fairway. This grass, Zoysia, man, you can get some serious flyers out here, monster flyers. The one I hit on the last hole, we were trying to hit an 8 iron 200 yards and hit it 200. That’s not something I normally do.”