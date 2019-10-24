Zozo Championship: Round 2 tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour’s first official event in Japan is underway with the inaugural Zozo Championship at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

The winner gets $1.75 million. In all, there is a $9.75 million purse up for grabs in the 78-man, no-cut event that features some marquee groups:

Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira and Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott

Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele

Patrick Reed, Jason Day and Tony Finau

The PGA Tour announced during the first round that the second round tee times would be moved up by one hour.

Below you’ll find the tee times and TV info for the second round.

All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players 6 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Chan Kim 6:10 p.m. Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel 6:20 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell 6:30 p.m. J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Ian Poulter 6:40 p.m. Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen 6:50 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Rikuya Hoshino 7 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Harold Varner III, Shugo Imahira 7:10 p.m. Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey 7:20 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger 7:30 p.m. Patrick Reed, Jason Day, Tony Finau 7:40 p.m. Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira, Tommy Fleetwood 7:50 p.m. Danny Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa 8 p.m. Ryan Moore, Emiliano Grillo, Mikumu Horikawa

Round 2 – 10th Tee

Tee time Players 6 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sanghyun Park 6:10 p.m. C.T. Pan, Pat Perez, Si Woo Kim 6:20 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott 6:30 p.m. Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 6:40 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman 6:50 p.m. Adam Schenk, Seungsu Han, Yosuke Asaji 7 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Abraham Ancer, Tomoharu Otsuki 7:10 p.m. Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Scott Piercy 7:20 p.m. Max Homa, Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt 7:30 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long 7:40 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia 7:50 p.m. Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark, Jazz Janewattananond 8 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Jinichiro Kozuma

How to watch

Thursday: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday-Saturday: 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)