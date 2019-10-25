Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Carnegie Mellon leads latest Division III WGCA Coaches Poll

Walt Beazley/Razorbacks Athletics Communications

Carnegie Mellon leads latest Division III WGCA Coaches Poll

Golf

Carnegie Mellon leads latest Division III WGCA Coaches Poll

By October 25, 2019 1:51 pm

By: |

Carnegie Mellon earned 10 first-place points to sit at the No. 1 spot on the Division III Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Coaches Poll released Friday.

Rounding out the top five behind Carnegie Mellon in the third poll of the 2019-20 season are University of Redlands, George Fox University, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Pomona-Pitzer.

The top-25 teams in the lates Division III WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

DIVISION III WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 Carnegie Mellon University (10) 366
2 University of Redlands (4) 361
3 George Fox University 327
4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 323
5 Pomona/Pitzer 291
6 Washington University in St. Louis 289
7 New York University 288
8 Williams College (1) 287
9 Methodist University 286
10 Rhodes College 240
11 Bethel University 220
12 St. Catherine University 196
13 Carleton College 182
14 Washington and Lee University 167
15 University of Wisconsin, Whitewater 164
16 Illinois Wesleyan University 140
17 Amherst College 126
18 California Lutheran University 113
19 Middlebury College 101
20 Denison University 97
21 Oglethorpe University 95
22 Centre College 84
23 DePauw University 46
24 Saint Mary’s College (IN) 34
25 Berry College 23

Others Receiving Votes: Gustavus Adolphus College (11); Wellesley College (7); Carthage College (3); Southwestern University (3); University of Wisconsin-Stout (3); Christopher Newport University (2)

Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home