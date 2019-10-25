Carnegie Mellon leads latest Division III WGCA Coaches Poll

Carnegie Mellon earned 10 first-place points to sit at the No. 1 spot on the Division III Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Coaches Poll released Friday.

Rounding out the top five behind Carnegie Mellon in the third poll of the 2019-20 season are University of Redlands, George Fox University, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Pomona-Pitzer.

The top-25 teams in the lates Division III WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

DIVISION III WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 Carnegie Mellon University (10) 366 2 University of Redlands (4) 361 3 George Fox University 327 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 323 5 Pomona/Pitzer 291 6 Washington University in St. Louis 289 7 New York University 288 8 Williams College (1) 287 9 Methodist University 286 10 Rhodes College 240 11 Bethel University 220 12 St. Catherine University 196 13 Carleton College 182 14 Washington and Lee University 167 15 University of Wisconsin, Whitewater 164 16 Illinois Wesleyan University 140 17 Amherst College 126 18 California Lutheran University 113 19 Middlebury College 101 20 Denison University 97 21 Oglethorpe University 95 22 Centre College 84 23 DePauw University 46 24 Saint Mary’s College (IN) 34 25 Berry College 23

Others Receiving Votes: Gustavus Adolphus College (11); Wellesley College (7); Carthage College (3); Southwestern University (3); University of Wisconsin-Stout (3); Christopher Newport University (2)