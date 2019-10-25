Carnegie Mellon leads latest Division III WGCA Coaches Poll

Carnegie Mellon earned 10 first-place points to sit at the No. 1 spot on the Division III Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Coaches Poll released Friday.
Rounding out the top five behind Carnegie Mellon in the third poll of the 2019-20 season are University of Redlands, George Fox University, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Pomona-Pitzer.
The top-25 teams in the lates Division III WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.
DIVISION III WGCA COACHES POLL
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|Carnegie Mellon University (10)
|366
|2
|University of Redlands (4)
|361
|3
|George Fox University
|327
|4
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|323
|5
|Pomona/Pitzer
|291
|6
|Washington University in St. Louis
|289
|7
|New York University
|288
|8
|Williams College (1)
|287
|9
|Methodist University
|286
|10
|Rhodes College
|240
|11
|Bethel University
|220
|12
|St. Catherine University
|196
|13
|Carleton College
|182
|14
|Washington and Lee University
|167
|15
|University of Wisconsin, Whitewater
|164
|16
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|140
|17
|Amherst College
|126
|18
|California Lutheran University
|113
|19
|Middlebury College
|101
|20
|Denison University
|97
|21
|Oglethorpe University
|95
|22
|Centre College
|84
|23
|DePauw University
|46
|24
|Saint Mary’s College (IN)
|34
|25
|Berry College
|23
Others Receiving Votes: Gustavus Adolphus College (11); Wellesley College (7); Carthage College (3); Southwestern University (3); University of Wisconsin-Stout (3); Christopher Newport University (2)
