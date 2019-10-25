Indianapolis leads latest Division II WGCA Coaches Poll

Indianapolis earned nine first-place points to sit at the top spot on the Division II Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Coaches Poll released Friday.
Rounding out the top five behind Indianapolis in the third poll of the 2019-20 season are Nova Southeastern University, Lynn University, University of Findlay and Dallas Baptist University round out the top-five.
The top-25 teams in the latest Division II WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.
DIVISION II WGCA COACHES POLL
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|University of Indianapolis (9)
|343
|2
|Nova Southeastern University (4)
|332
|3
|Lynn University
|308
|4
|University of Findlay
|303
|5
|Dallas Baptist University
|271
|6
|Florida Southern College
|256
|7
|University of Tampa
|252
|8
|Saint Leo University
|250
|9
|Barry University
|235
|10
|California State University San Marcos (1)
|225
|11
|Limestone College
|193
|12
|Wingate University
|189
|13
|West Texas A&M University
|184
|14
|Lee University
|175
|15
|Simon Fraser University
|171
|16
|Grand Valley State University
|143
|17
|Rollins College
|140
|18
|Arkansas Tech University
|134
|19
|St. Edward’s University
|91
|20
|Midwestern State University
|76
|21
|University of North Carolina at Pembroke
|61
|22
|Lenoir Rhyne University
|43
|23
|Augustana University (South Dakota)
|27
|T-24
|University of Central Missouri
|23
|T-24
|University of North Georgia
|23
Others Receiving Votes: University of Central Oklahoma (20); Academy of Art University (18); Texas A&M University – Commerce (17); Oklahoma Christian University (13); Sonoma State University (7); Flagler College (6); University of Missouri-St. Louis (6); California State University, East Bay (4); Southwestern Oklahoma State University (3); University of West Florida (3); Lindenwood University (2); Carson-Newman University (1); Henderson State University (1); Tiffin University (1).
