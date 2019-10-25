Indianapolis leads latest Division II WGCA Coaches Poll

Indianapolis earned nine first-place points to sit at the top spot on the Division II Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Coaches Poll released Friday.

Rounding out the top five behind Indianapolis in the third poll of the 2019-20 season are Nova Southeastern University, Lynn University, University of Findlay and Dallas Baptist University round out the top-five.

The top-25 teams in the latest Division II WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

DIVISION II WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 University of Indianapolis (9) 343 2 Nova Southeastern University (4) 332 3 Lynn University 308 4 University of Findlay 303 5 Dallas Baptist University 271 6 Florida Southern College 256 7 University of Tampa 252 8 Saint Leo University 250 9 Barry University 235 10 California State University San Marcos (1) 225 11 Limestone College 193 12 Wingate University 189 13 West Texas A&M University 184 14 Lee University 175 15 Simon Fraser University 171 16 Grand Valley State University 143 17 Rollins College 140 18 Arkansas Tech University 134 19 St. Edward’s University 91 20 Midwestern State University 76 21 University of North Carolina at Pembroke 61 22 Lenoir Rhyne University 43 23 Augustana University (South Dakota) 27 T-24 University of Central Missouri 23 T-24 University of North Georgia 23

Others Receiving Votes: University of Central Oklahoma (20); Academy of Art University (18); Texas A&M University – Commerce (17); Oklahoma Christian University (13); Sonoma State University (7); Flagler College (6); University of Missouri-St. Louis (6); California State University, East Bay (4); Southwestern Oklahoma State University (3); University of West Florida (3); Lindenwood University (2); Carson-Newman University (1); Henderson State University (1); Tiffin University (1).