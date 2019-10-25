Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Indianapolis leads latest Division II WGCA Coaches Poll

By October 25, 2019 1:51 pm

Indianapolis earned nine first-place points to sit at the top spot on the Division II Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Coaches Poll released Friday.

Rounding out the top five behind Indianapolis in the third poll of the 2019-20 season are Nova Southeastern University, Lynn University, University of Findlay and Dallas Baptist University round out the top-five.    

The top-25 teams in the latest Division II WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

DIVISION II WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 University of Indianapolis (9) 343
2 Nova Southeastern University (4) 332
3 Lynn University 308
4 University of Findlay 303
5 Dallas Baptist University 271
6 Florida Southern College 256
7 University of Tampa 252
8 Saint Leo University 250
9 Barry University 235
10 California State University San Marcos (1) 225
11 Limestone College 193
12 Wingate University 189
13 West Texas A&M University 184
14 Lee University 175
15 Simon Fraser University 171
16 Grand Valley State University 143
17 Rollins College 140
18 Arkansas Tech University 134
19 St. Edward’s University 91
20 Midwestern State University 76
21 University of North Carolina at Pembroke 61
22 Lenoir Rhyne University 43
23 Augustana University (South Dakota) 27
T-24 University of Central Missouri 23
T-24 University of North Georgia 23

Others Receiving Votes: University of Central Oklahoma (20); Academy of Art University (18); Texas A&M University – Commerce (17); Oklahoma Christian University (13); Sonoma State University (7); Flagler College (6); University of Missouri-St. Louis (6); California State University, East Bay (4); Southwestern Oklahoma State University (3); University of West Florida (3); Lindenwood University (2); Carson-Newman University (1); Henderson State University (1); Tiffin University (1).

