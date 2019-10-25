Stanford leads latest Division I WGCA Coaches Poll

Stanford earned 10 first-place points to sit at the No. 1 spot on the Division I Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Coaches Poll released Friday.
Rounding out the top five behind Stanford in the third poll of the 2019-20 season are Texas, Arizona State, Wake Forest and USC.
The top-25 teams in the latest Division I WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.
DIVISION I WGCA COACHES POL
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|Stanford (10)
|483
|2
|Texas (5)
|470
|3
|Arizona State
|456
|4
|Wake Forest (3)
|448
|5
|USC (1)
|424
|6
|Kent State (1)
|404
|7
|Florida
|376
|8
|Arizona
|357
|9
|South Carolina
|340
|10
|Vanderbilt
|312
|11
|Duke
|294
|12
|Michigan State
|275
|13
|Mississippi
|247
|14
|Alabama
|243
|15
|Oregon
|210
|T-16
|Oklahoma State
|197
|T-16
|Arkansas
|197
|18
|Illinois
|153
|19
|LSU
|124
|T-20
|UCLA
|89
|T-20
|Kentucky
|89
|22
|Mississippi State
|81
|T-23
|Houston
|65
|T-23
|Virginia Tech
|65
|25
|Auburn
|19
Others receiving votes: Ohio State (17); Florida State (16); Virginia (8); Baylor (7); Oregon State (7); North Carolina (7); North Carolina-Charlotte (7); Furman (6); Texas Tech (4); Georgia (2); Central Florida (1)
