Stanford leads latest Division I WGCA Coaches Poll

Stanford earned 10 first-place points to sit at the No. 1 spot on the Division I Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Coaches Poll released Friday.

Rounding out the top five behind Stanford in the third poll of the 2019-20 season are Texas, Arizona State, Wake Forest and USC.

The top-25 teams in the latest Division I WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

DIVISION I WGCA COACHES POL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 Stanford (10) 483 2 Texas (5) 470 3 Arizona State 456 4 Wake Forest (3) 448 5 USC (1) 424 6 Kent State (1) 404 7 Florida 376 8 Arizona 357 9 South Carolina 340 10 Vanderbilt 312 11 Duke 294 12 Michigan State 275 13 Mississippi 247 14 Alabama 243 15 Oregon 210 T-16 Oklahoma State 197 T-16 Arkansas 197 18 Illinois 153 19 LSU 124 T-20 UCLA 89 T-20 Kentucky 89 22 Mississippi State 81 T-23 Houston 65 T-23 Virginia Tech 65 25 Auburn 19

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (17); Florida State (16); Virginia (8); Baylor (7); Oregon State (7); North Carolina (7); North Carolina-Charlotte (7); Furman (6); Texas Tech (4); Georgia (2); Central Florida (1)