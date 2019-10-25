Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Stanford leads latest Division I WGCA Coaches Poll

By October 25, 2019 1:51 pm

Stanford earned 10 first-place points to sit at the No. 1 spot on the Division I Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Coaches Poll released Friday.

Rounding out the top five behind Stanford in the third poll of the 2019-20 season are Texas, Arizona State, Wake Forest and USC.

The top-25 teams in the latest Division I WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

DIVISION I WGCA COACHES POL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 Stanford (10) 483
2 Texas (5) 470
3 Arizona State 456
4 Wake Forest (3) 448
5 USC (1) 424
6 Kent State (1) 404
7 Florida 376
8 Arizona 357
9 South Carolina 340
10 Vanderbilt 312
11 Duke 294
12 Michigan State 275
13 Mississippi 247
14 Alabama 243
15 Oregon 210
T-16 Oklahoma State 197
T-16 Arkansas 197
18 Illinois 153
19 LSU 124
T-20 UCLA 89
T-20 Kentucky 89
22 Mississippi State 81
T-23 Houston 65
T-23 Virginia Tech 65
25 Auburn 19

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (17); Florida State (16); Virginia (8); Baylor (7); Oregon State (7);  North Carolina (7); North Carolina-Charlotte (7); Furman (6); Texas Tech (4); Georgia (2); Central Florida (1)

