Tracker: Tiger Woods' second round shot-by-shot at Zozo Championship

After rain postponed play on Thursday, Tiger Woods and Company are back on the course Friday night for the second round of the Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour’s first official event to ever take place in Japan.

From Thursday night through to Friday, 8-10 inches of rain fell on the course. Due to the poor course conditions, there are no spectators allowed for today’s round.

Woods started his first round Wednesday night with three straight bogeys, then made nine birdies over his final 14 holes to walk off the course in the lead with a 6 under 64. Gary Woodland would later tie Woods for first.

Woods tees off on the first hole Friday night at 10:40 p.m. ET alongside Satoshi Kodaira and Tommy Fleetwood.

Follow Woods’ second round with shot-by-shot analysis from Japan.

Hole 3 – Par 3

TW tees this one up on the left side of the tee box and a smooth swing finds the middle of the green, but he certainly didn’t love it. His putt had some good pace, just the wrong line to match it. Par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 3 (6 under overall).

Hole 2 – Par 4

Tiger off the tee here on No. 2 and it’s in the short stuff. He’s gnawing on that gum and looks in control early. Well this approach was … not good. He left this one in the thick rough, and that’ll be a tough up-and-down for par. Difficult? For Tiger? He just stuck this one inside six feet, should be a par. Nope. Caught the edge. Bogey, gives back the opening birdie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (6 under overall).

Hole 1 – Par 4

Showtime. Fairway metal for TW off No. 1 and he paints the fairway. No gallery today as spectators aren’t allowed, which is weird to see with Tiger. Hideki Matsuyama’s off to a 3 under through 5 hole-start and has the lead at 8 under. Tiger enters at 6 under. Woo boy! He sticks this one nice and close to the pin, that should be a birdie on one. And it is. Solid start for TW.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (7 under overall).

Warm-ups

Here’s a fun fact to get y’all in the mood: Tiger has converted on 15-30 18-hole leads in his career. So … chances are high he’s in contention come Sunday night/Monday morning, wherever you’re following from. A win would give The Big Cat some serious thinking to do about his four captain picks for the Presidents Cup later this year in Australia.