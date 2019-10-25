Zozo Championship: Relentless storms force Monday finish in Japan

CHIBA, Japan – If Tiger Woods is to win his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour title, it will have to wait until Monday.

Woods, who won the Masters earlier this year for his 15th major triumph and fifth green jacket, is one win shy of the record held by Sam Snead.

Woods shares the lead with Gary Woodland after Thursday’s first round of the Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, the first official PGA Tour event in this country.

However, relentless storm fronts full of hard rain washed out play on Friday and pushed the second round to Saturday. More than 6 inches of rain fell on Narashino CC, washing out every bunker and making the 10th hole’s fairway a lake.

Numerous other venues on the course were under water.

Now, after the plan that was to play 27 holes on Saturday and 27 more on Sunday to complete the tournament, is no longer attainable. The storms remained relentless throughout Friday and now the schedule has forced a Monday finish.

ZOZO: Updated second round tee times, TV info

With more than six inches of rain falling on the golf course Friday, the second round is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. local time Saturday – the first plan was for play to start at 6:30 a.m. Play will go to dark – sunset is about 4:55 p.m. local time.

There is little wriggle room for that optimistic approach. Consider that the damage has been so thorough that no spectators will be allowed on the course on Saturday.

If play does begin as scheduled for the second round, and there are no further interruptions caused by more storms – there is rain in the forecast on Sunday – play will flow into Monday.

Woods, who began his 2019-20 season with three consecutive bogeys in Thursday’s first round, birdied nine of his final 14 holes to shoot 6-under-par 64 in Thursday’s first round to share the lead with Woodland.

ZOZO: Leaderboard | Photos | Updates

Woods is playing for the first time since tying for 37th in the BMW Championship in August. During the stretch away from the PGA Woods had a fifth surgical procedure to his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage.

His knee – and his body in whole and his swing – looked sound in round 1.