How Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, others got stuck at Domino's in Japan

CHIBA, Japan – A day at the movies Friday turned into a long stay at Domino’s for Tiger Woods.

After storms washed out the second round of the Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Woods, who grabbed a share of the lead with a 6-under-par 64 in the opening round, and five other players decided to go to a local movie theater for an afternoon showing of Joker.

All was good until after the movie ended, when the crew was told the tournament courtesy vans that drove them to the theater weren’t able to go back to the hotel. The storms were so powerful roads were undrivable in numerous areas, public transportation was shut down and no taxis or Ubers were available.

So, the gang – Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson and Ryan Palmer – along with a couple of friends headed to a nearby Domino’s. There were no tables in the restaurant yet the group ordered six pies – thin crust – and stood there and ate.

And killed time. And some more time. Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, eventually went across the street to a 7-Eleven and only two fans asked the most famous golfer in the world for a selfie.

Finally, after just over 90 minutes, the streets cleared up and the group got back to the hotel in less than 15 minutes.