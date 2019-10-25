Zozo Championship: Updated second round tee times

After heavy downpours at the Zozo Championship on Friday, play was called for the day and expected to resume early Saturday morning.

The second round will now begin at 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday in the North America. The PGA Tour will not re-pair players after the conclusion for the third round which will be played Saturday until dark. If the second and third rounds are completed according to plan, officials expect the final round will start at 9 a.m. local time, 8 p.m. EDT Saturday.

If 72 holes cannot be completed by Sunday, the plan is to extend the tournament to Monday.

The winner of the Zozo Championship will receive $1.75 million. In all, there is a $9.75 million purse up for grabs in the 78-man, no-cut event that features some marquee groups for the second round:

Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira and Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott

Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele

Patrick Reed, Jason Day and Tony Finau

Before the second round, Graeme McDowell withdrew from the event. The PGA Tour did not cite a reason for McDowell’s withdrawal. He was paired with Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia.

All times listed are in Eastern Daylight Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players 8:30 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Chan Kim 8:40 p.m. Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel 8:50 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Keith Mitchell 9 p.m. J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Ian Poulter 9:10 p.m. Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen 9:20 p.m. Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Rikuya Hoshino 9:30 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Harold Varner III, Shugo Imahira 9:40 p.m. Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey 9:50 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger 10 p.m. Patrick Reed, Jason Day, Tony Finau 10:10 p.m. Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira, Tommy Fleetwood 10:20 p.m. Danny Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa 10:30 p.m. Ryan Moore, Emiliano Grillo, Mikumu Horikawa

10th Tee

Tee time Players 8:30 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sanghyun Park 8:40 p.m. C.T. Pan, Pat Perez, Si Woo Kim 8:50 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott 9 p.m. Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 9:10 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman 9:20 p.m. Adam Schenk, Seungsu Han, Yosuke Asaji 9:30 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Abraham Ancer, Tomoharu Otsuki 9:40 p.m. Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Scott Piercy 9:50 p.m. Max Homa, Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt 10 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long 10:10 p.m. Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia 10:20 p.m. Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark, Jazz Janewattananond 10:30 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Jinichiro Kozuma

How to watch

All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

Friday

Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. (subject to change)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. (subject to change)

Sunday

Golf Channel: TBD