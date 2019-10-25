National Car Rental, PGA Jr. League Provide Young Golfers with a Weekend of Fun and Competition!

Exciting social events organized by the tournament sponsor for golfers and their families to get to know one another away from the course? Check. Designated onsite hospitality areas for players to relax, enjoy complimentary food and beverage, and play games? Check. Special lounges for their families to hang out, meet others, and have free food and refreshments? Check. All of these might sound like the trappings of a big-time pro golf tournament. Instead, it was the backdrop to the just-completed 8th PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental, where the 12 best teams in the country competed at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Be sure to check out the two-hour highlight show that will air on Sunday, November 3, at 3 pm ET on ESPN2.