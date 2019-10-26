Eamon's Corner: International events could be a blueprint for a global tour

These days, a passport is essential to playing on the PGA Tour.

Last week the Tour was in South Korea. This week, it’s Japan. Next week, it’s China and Bermuda.

There are also stops in Mexico. Twice. And the Dominican Republic.

Staying awake until the wee wee hours to watch your favorite players is something tennis fans deal with all the time.

If professional golf is to really maximize its reach and opportunities, keep high quality fields constant throughout the year, and offer more avenues into the main events, then operating under a single umbrella would be the best way to do it. One tour, many tournaments.

Watch the latest installment of Eamon’s Corner at the top of this page.