Gary McCord and Peter Kostis won't be returning to CBS golf team

Gary McCord and Peter Kostis, two stalwarts of the CBS golf broadcast team, will not return in 2020. Both faced expiring contracts that will not be renewed.

A CBS spokesman confirmed the news to Golfweek on Saturday and released a statement. “Gary and Peter have been an important part of our golf coverage for three decades. They were both outstanding teammates and we thank them for their significant contributions throughout the years. We wish them both all the best.”

McCord, 71, joined CBS Sports in 1986 as an analyst following a 13-year career on the PGA Tour. McCord handled multiple roles in his 33 years but was best known for calling action from the 16th hole tower along with various late night highlights show alongside former CBS announcer David Feherty. McCord infamously joked that bikini wax was used to speed up Augusta National’s greens, leading to an unofficial ban from Masters broadcasts since the 1995 tournament.

Only Jim Nantz, who started in 1985, has enjoyed a longer uninterrupted stretch with the CBS golf crew.

Kostis, 72, joined the network’s announce team in 1992. He began his broadcasting career two years prior with USA Network while maintaining his role there and as a golf instructor. Kostis has served multiple broadcasting roles, most notably as CBS’ primary on-course reporter where he has won an Emmy for super-slow motion break downs of player swings.

The two made appearances as themselves in Ron Shelton’s film, “Tin Cup.” They are also partners in the Grayhawk Learning Center at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. Kostis is also the instructor for world No. 14 Paul Casey.

Coverage of PGA Tour golf returns to CBS with next January’s Farmers Insurance Open. The network is under contract to broadcast the PGA Tour through the 2021 season and also televises the Masters and PGA Championship. Contract negotiations are underway, with CBS among the networks vying for future PGA Tour coverage.