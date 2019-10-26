Tracker: Tiger Woods' third round at Zozo Championship with shot-by-shot analysis

After 36 holes at the inaugural Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour’s first official event in Japan, Tiger Woods has a two-shot lead.

Looking for a record-tying 82nd PGA Tour title to tie Sam Snead, Woods shot consecutive rounds of 6-under 64 at Accordia Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, and sits atop the leaderboard at 12 under. Gary Woodland enters the third round at 10 under, followed by Keegan Bradley at Hideki Matsuyama T-3 at 8 under.

Woods, Woodland and Bradley begin the third round at 7:30 p.m. ET off the first tee. The plan is to play as many holes today as possible and finish Monday morning (Sunday evening in the U.S.) Follow along for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ round as he looks for yet another victory on Tour.

Hole 9 – Par 4

Tee shot finds the fairway down the right side. He just looks so in control, something we didn’t really see too much at the end of last season. His approach is pretty poor compared to what he’s been doing all day, just missing the green on the fringe. He looks a little perplexed after his chip there. Leaves this one well short of the hole and will need to drop a long par putt to avoid a second bogey (first since No. 1). Okay now I think he’s just showing off and got bored with making birdies. Center cup from outside 10 feet for a fantastic par save. Makes the turn at 3-under 31 with a four-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 9 (15 under overall).

Hole 8 – Par 4

Fairway metal here on No. 8 and it’s a beauty down the fairway. Tiger’s been clinical with his irons this week and this hole is no different. He stuffs this one inside 10 feet and once again has a chance to extend his lead. He converts for a fourth birdie in his last six holes. Three-shot lead. TW’s on cruise control.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 8 (15 under overall).

Hole 7 – Par 3

It’s a front pin, guarded to the left by a bunker, and Tiger launches this one. He’s on the back-half of the green but didn’t go pin-seeking here. Nothing really to say other than two-putt par.

LOL remember when he started this tournament with three bogeys? Two-shot lead. Moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 7 (14 under overall).

Hole 6 – Par 5

Alright stop … hammer time. TW smoked this drive but it appears to have run through the fairway. Tiger’s 3 under on par 5’s this week, but has only made par on No. 6 so far this week. First cut rough for Tiger and he pulls a fairway metal from 250 out. It doesn’t get to the green, instead just checking up in front of the dance floor. Should be able to get up-and-down from there for birdie to extend the lead. Tiger hits a tasty chip to about five feet and converts for his third birdie in four holes. Big Cat’s feeling it.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 6 (14 under overall).

Hole 5 – Par 3

Safe shot here for Tiger, finds the green left of the pin. The way he’s been putting you might as well just pencil in a 2 and circle that bad boy now (I kid, I kid … sort of). He gave this one a good look but just doesn’t match his pace with the proper line. Taps in for par. Three-shot lead still in-tact.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 5 (13 under overall).

Hole 4 – Par 4

Hey! There’s a fairway! The Big Cat pulls the Big Stick and hits a beauty that cuts left-to-right and he finds the short grass. B-e-a-utiful swing. He had 213 yards to the pin and this one just climbs onto the green. ARE YOU KIDDING ME? If he’s going to putt like this, just give him the trophy now, folks. No need to play anymore. This is the Tiger of old. Curling putt from right-to-left from deep and Tiger drops it like it’s a simple four footer. What a putt.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (13 under overall).

Hole 3 – Par 3

8-iron here for Tiger and he goes pin seeking. He lands this one just above the hole, right around 8-10 feet. It’s a perfect tee shot to set up a birdie to get back to even on the round. Keegan Bradley canned a long birdie and Tiger follows suit, curling this one into the bottom of the cup. Man, his putter has been solid this week.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 3 (12 under overall).

Hole 2 – Par 4

Tiger clubs down on this one with an iron but misses the fairway once again. He hit well off the tee in the first round, struggled a bit yesterday and is off to a slow start today. Back right pin placement here at No. 2 and this one finds the front half of the green. He’ll have another lengthy putt. Perfect speed here, just didn’t play enough break. Cleans up for par. Next.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (11 under overall).

Hole 1 – Par 4

With crowds back on the grounds today Tiger got quite the welcome from the Japanese fans on the first tee. His tee shot goes a little right, ultimately finding the rough. His first approach of the day finds the green but he’s nowhere near the pin. We start the day with a lengthy birdie putt. This putt was about the entire length of the green, and TW lags it up to about five feet. Not a bad putt from distance but he left way too much to clean up for par. His second putt misses and he taps in for bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (11 under overall).

Pre-round

It’s Sunday in Japan, but Tiger is leaving his classic red for Monday’s final round and going with a blue shirt/black vest combination today. Clean look.