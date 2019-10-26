U.S. wins inaugural Women's PGA Cup

The U.S. won the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup on Saturday in Austin, Texas, holding off its closest competition Canada.

Great Britain & Ireland finished third, followed by Australia and Sweden.

The 54-hole competition was the first international event for women PGA Professionals.

“Coming down the stretch, these players fought so hard,” said U.S. Captain Suzy Whaley, the president of the PGA of America. “They came out a little slow, but hung in there. They did their jobs. Each one of them had to stay in the process and control only what they could control. They came out victorious, but today was a win for women’s golf.”