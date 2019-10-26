What Tiger Woods said after second round of Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods shot a second straight 64 at the 2019 Zozo Championship and leads the first-ever PGA Tour event in Japan by two shots over Gary Woodland.

Because close to 10 inches of rain had fallen after the first round, it was about two full days before Woods could get back out on the course. But he now leads by two as he seeks his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour victory.

How he described his second round

“It was a little bit better ball‑striking‑wise. Still not quite how I would like to have it, but I scored well and the conditions are a little bit more benign today and I hit a lot of good putts today.”

On the soft conditions of the course after so much rain

“Well, we were surprised, I think the whole field was surprised with the fact that we could have played it down today, the fairways drained so well. When we have ball in hand, you know the guys are going to go low. Soft greens like this, the ball’s just plugging in the greens. Don’t have to worry about too much spin, which is great; just attack. The conditions allow us to be really aggressive.”

On playing on a course without any fans

“We did this at Congressional one year. … and it was just like a ghost town. This was a little bit different. When you make a putt and you kind of put your hand up, you’re like, hmm, don’t really need to put your hand up because there’s no one clapping.”

On preparing for a long day on Sunday

“We’re going to play it from sun up to sundown. So my tee time’s going to be about 8:30. … we’re going to finish probably a little bit later than we are right now, so it’s going to be dark. Probably looking to get somewhere near 27 holes in. … Hopefully I can play well and get myself right there.

How he felt he played in the second round

“I felt pretty good about it today. I hit the ball a little bit better than I did yesterday, which is nice, and I had the speed of the greens again. The greens are soft, they’re a little bit slower today and we could give it a little bit extra rap on it.”

On being on top of the leaderboard

“I’m surprised that I was able to score as well as I have; usually that takes a little bit of time. But this golf course is a little bit on the softer side. I’ve been able to strike my irons pretty well this week so far and that’s been nice. Today, as I was saying earlier, I left a lot of my approach shots below the hole and I was able to be pretty aggressive, and the greens are a little bit slower than they were yesterday. I had a good feel on the putting green, which was nice. Hit a lot of putts from below the hole and making sure that put a lot of right hand into it and released it and it felt good all day.”

How much of a physical test will Sunday be?

“Well, hopefully we’ll have not too long a delay out there like we did today at 14. That was a bit. You could see all the players, they’re talking, being fidgety, moving around, stretching. I put my sweater on for that little bit just to keep warm and keep moving. That was the whole idea. I think tomorrow’s going to be the same thing. We’re going to hopefully not have too long a break between rounds, go right back out there and get after it.”