Zozo Championship's 140-yard par 4 10th hole had 16 eagles

Heavy rain, almost 10 inches of it, fell at the Accordia Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan on Friday, washing out the second round of the Zozo Championship.

When the tournament resumed on Saturday in Japan, many areas of the course were underwater, including part of the 10th hole.

So tournament organizers got a little creative.

Normally, the 10th hole is 376-yard par 4.

It was determined that the hole would play 140 yards and a makeshift tee box would be used.

But it was also determined that the hole would still play as a par 4.

Thus, there were eagles aplenty, 16 of them in all, in fact. There were also 52 birdies and eight pars.

Combined, the hole played 84-under par.