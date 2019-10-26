Zozo Championship: Third round tee times, TV info

With birdies on his final two holes, Tiger Woods posted another 64 on Saturday and grabbed the outright lead at 12 under at the 2019 Zozo Championship.

Seeking his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour title, Woods is two clear of Gary Woodland and four clear of Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama.

Woods will play his third round with Woodland and Bradley starting at 8:30 a.m. local time, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The third round is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. local time, 5:30 p.m. ET, and it won’t stop until sunset. There will be no re-pairing for the final round, so Woods will play his third round until about 1:30 p.m. He’ll have a break – about 20 minutes – and then he’ll start play again and get in as many holes as possible. The final round will conclude Monday.

The first-place check is good for $1.75 million. In all, there is a $9.75 million purse up for grabs in the 78-man, no-cut event.

All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players 5:30 p.m. Chan Kim, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry 5:40 p.m. Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Rafa Cabrera Bello 5:50 p.m. Yosuke Asaji, Rory Sabbatini, Max Homa 6 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Justin Thomas, Rikuya Hoshino 6:10 p.m. Tomoharu Otsuki, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson 6:20 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Louis Oosthuizen 6:30 p.m. Sung Kang, Ryo Ishikawa, Keith Mitchell 6:40 p.m. Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Schenk 6:50 p.m. Charles Howell III, Satoshi Kodaira, Danny Lee 7 p.m. J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Collin Morikawa 7:10 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff, Billy Horschel 7:20 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger 7:30 p.m. Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

10th Tee

Tee time Players 5:30 p.m. Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin, Andrew Putnam 5:40 p.m. Patrick Reed, Dylan Frittelli, Tommy Fleetwood 5:50 p.m. Shaun Norris, Sanghyun Park, Kevin Tway 6 p.m. Lucas Glover, Seungsu Han, Kevin Na 6:10 p.m. Tony Finau, Adam Long, Sergio Garcia 6:20 p.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Ryan Moore, Pat Perez 6:30 p.m. Ian Poulter, Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer 6:40 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Vaughn Taylor, C.T. Pan 6:50 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Jason Kokrak 7 p.m. Jinichiro Kozuma, Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner 7:10 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman, Scott Piercy 7:20 p.m. Chez Reavie, Mikumu Horikawa 7:30 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Joel Dahmen

How to watch

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Replay on Sunday: 2:30-6:30 a.m., 1-3 p.m., 7:30-11:30 p.m.