Amazing shots Tiger Woods made to win 82nd PGA Tour title at Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods broke a decades-long record this week by playing some incredible golf at the inaugural Zozo Championship, the first official PGA Tour event to be held in Japan.

The 15-time major champion won his 82nd PGA Tour title on Sunday night, tying Sam Snead’s mark set in 1965. Woods finished three shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama at 19 under par, ending the week with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.

But chances are you were asleep while Woods was chasing history and didn’t see much of the tournament this week in Chiba, Japan, thanks to the 13-hour time difference.

Here were some of the biggest shots Woods hit during his dominant four rounds of competition.

Captain Woods: Tiger must pick Tiger for Presidents Cup

Zozo Championship: Tiger’s clubs | Money list

More: Internet reacts to Tiger’s record-tying win

First birdie

Woods began this tournament with three consecutive bogeys. That’s not a typo, he was three over through three holes. After a par stopped the bleeding on his fourth hole, Woods made his first birdie of many on the day on the par-5 14th (he started on the back nine). That putt set the tone and was followed by two more birdies to get back to even and on-track.

Impressive streak

Woods then got hot. We’re talking “leave the putter on the stove all night” hot. He couldn’t miss, and went on a run of eight birdies in 12 holes. This putt on the par-3 7th hole was arguably the most impressive.

Are you serious? 😲@TigerWoods has taken the outright lead. 😳 He's made EIGHT birdies in his last 12 holes. 🙌#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/TTztLxrxyY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 24, 2019

Solo leader

Anyone watching was curious whether or not Woods could sustain this level of performance for 54 more holes. He answered that by taking the solo lead in the second round on the 17th hole and never looking back.

Feeling the flow.@TigerWoods hits one close and taps in the birdie to take the solo lead @ZOZOChamp.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/QU7UhASVSA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 26, 2019

No words

We fast-forward to the final round, where Woods unleashed this gem of a cut. Vintage Tiger. Just watch and enjoy.

Tiger Woods swinging like it's 1999. 😳 pic.twitter.com/DrQ7eZtW4K — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 27, 2019

Slams the door

Woods got off to a slow start Sunday night when the final round resumed after being called Saturday night due to darkness. On the par-5 14th hole, Woods walked in this birdie putt with confidence, essentially slamming the door on Matsuyama’s comeback.

Tiger Woods is on the prowl. Walking in putts and leading by 3.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Ikc58mJzEB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 27, 2019

One last birdie

Woods held a two-shot lead on the 18th hole, but extended his lead to three with a picturesque birdie on the final hole, his 27th of the week.