College golf: East Lake Cup preview

ATLANTA — A few of the nation’s top college golf programs will battle for the East Lake Cup beginning Monday.

The field features four men’s and four women’s NCAA Division I golf programs, including the country’s top-ranked men’s and women’s teams at Wake Forest as well as the reigning NCAA Women’s National Champions in Duke.

The three-day competition at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta begins with all eight teams participating in individual stroke play competition on Monday. The scores during stroke play will determine seeds for match play and semifinals held Tuesday, with the final round and consolation matches held Wednesday. The lowest men’s and women’s score in stroke play will also determine individual champions.

In addition to East Lake welcoming some of the most successful college golf teams, the field also includes some of the world’s top amateurs. Texas sophomore and second-ranked amateur Cole Hammer and teammate Pierceson Coody (No. 10) will join Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein (No. 5), Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat (No. 21), Wake Forest’s Eugenio Chacarra (No. 15) and Alex Fitzpatrick (No. 28) on the men’s side. Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio (No. 14), Arizona’s Vivian Hou (No. 18) and the Duke trio of Jaravee Boonchant (No. 27), Gina Kim (No. 31) and Ana Belac (No. 51) round out the top ranked amateurs on the women’s side.

The women’s side is exceptionally impressive in this year’s competition due to several players having competed in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April. Those who participated include Duke’s Belac, Boonchant, Kim and Erica Shepherd, Wake Forest’s Migliaccio, Arizona’s Hou and Auburn’s Kaleigh Telfer.

Below are the teams that will compete in the 2019 East Lake Cup along with recent accomplishments.

Men’s division

Texas – 2019 NCAA national championships runners-up

Oklahoma State – 2018 NCAA national champions and 2019 semifinalists

Vanderbilt –2017 East Lake Cup champions and 2019 NCAA semifinalists

Wake Forest – top-ranked team in the country 2019 NCAA quarterfinalists

Women’s division

Duke – 2019 NCAA national champions and East Lake Cup champions in 2016

Auburn – 2019 NCAA semifinalists

Wake Forest – top-ranked team in the country and 2019 NCAA national championship runners-up

Arizona – 2018 NCAA national champions and 2019 NCAA semifinalists

Tom Cousins Award

The East Lake Cup will also present the annual Tom Cousins Award, named after East Lake Foundation founder Tom Cousins, on Monday.

The honor is presented to the female and male golfer whom excel in academics, engage their community, persevere through adversity and exemplify the values of the East Lake Foundation.

The East Lake Cup benefits the East Lake Foundation which focuses on revitalizing the East Lake neighborhood in Atlanta and creating new opportunities for the community.

How to watch

Golf Channel boasts over 30 hours of coverage over the East Lake Cup’s three days of competition.

Golf Channel’s broadcast team for the event features Bob Papa and Curt Byrum in the booth, Steve Burkowski as a hole announcer and Notah Begay, Billy Ray Brown and Kay Cockerill on the course.

Live coverage will be on Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. ET Monday through Wednesday with replays of the day’s competition in prime time. Golf Central and Morning Drive will also feature live coverage.

Below is more detailed viewing information for the 2019 East Lake Cup.

Monday

Morning Drive: 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Pre-Game: 2-3 p.m.

Stroke play competition: 3-6 p.m.

Golf Central: 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday

Morning Drive: 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Pre-Game: 2-3 p.m.

Semifinals, match play competition: 3-6 p.m.

Golf Central: 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday

Morning Drive: 7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Pre-Game: 2-3 p.m.

Finals, match play competition: 3-6 p.m.

Golf Central: 9-10 p.m.