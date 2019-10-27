How much each golfer won at the Zozo Championship

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By October 27, 2019 9:56 pm

Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship on Monday, his 82nd career PGA Tour victory, which ties the mark held by Sam Snead.

Woods opened the tournament 64-64 to take command. He then shot a 66 in the third round before cruising to the title with a 67 in the final round, which ended on Monday in Japan.

Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Japan.

Position Player To par Earnings
1 Tiger Woods -19 $1,755,000
2 Hideki Matsuyama -16 $1,053,000
T-3 Rory McIlroy -13 $565,500
T-3 Sungjae Im -13 $565,500
5 Gary Woodland -12 $390,000
T-6 Bill Horschel -11 $338,812
T-6 Corey Conners -11 $338,812
T-8 Byeong Hun An -10 $292,500
T-8 Charles Howell III -10 $292,500
T-10 Danny Lee -9 $243,750
T-10 Ryan Palmer -9 $243,750
T-10 Xander Schauffele -9 $243,750
T-13 Shane Lowry -8 $181,838
T-13 Ian Poulter -8 $181,838
T-13 Matthew Wolff -8 $181,838
T-13 Keegan Bradley -8 $181,838
T-17 Patrick Reed -7 $134,560
T-17 Justin Thomas -7 $134,560
T-17 Paul Casey -7 $134,560
T-17 Sung Kang -7 $134,560
T-17 Daniel Berger -7 $134,560
T-22 Jason Day -6 $91,260
T-22 Dylan Frittelli -6 $91,260
T-22 Tommy Fleetwood -6 $91,260
T-22 Adam Schenk -6 $91,260
T-22 Collin Morikawa -6 $91,260
T-27 Keith Mitchell -5 $69,810
T-27 Harold Varner III -5 $69,810
T-27 J.T. Poston -5 $69,810
T-30 Troy Merritt -4 $61,035
T-30 Rafa Cabrera Bello -4 $61,035
T-30 Emiliano Grillo -4 $61,035
T-33 Adam Scott -3 $51,529
T-33 Rory Sabbatini -3 $51,529
T-33 Sergio Garcia -3 $51,529
T-33 Joaquín Niemann -3 $51,529
T-37 Kevin Tway -2 $42,510
T-37 Lucas Glover -2 $42,510
T-37 Satoshi Kodaira -2 $42,510
T-37 Si Woo Kim -2 $42,510
T-41 Chan Kim -1 $33,735
T-41 Viktor Hovland -1 $33,735
T-41 Adam Hadwin -1 $33,735
T-41 Abraham Ancer -1 $33,735
T-41 Vaughn Taylor -1 $33,735
T-46 Max Homa E $24,687
T-46 Kevin Na E $24,687
T-46 Tomoharu Otsuki E $24,687
T-46 Louis Oosthuizen E $24,687
T-46 Wyndham Clark E $24,687
T-51 Shaun Norris +1 $20,605
T-51 Rikuya Hoshino +1 $20,605
T-51 Bubba Watson +1 $20,605
T-51 Adam Long +1 $20,605
T-51 Pat Perez +1 $20,605
T-51 Ryo Ishakawa +1 $20,605
T-57 Jazz Janewattananond +2 $19,598
T-57 Jinichiro Kozuma +2 $19,598
T-59 Andrew Putnam +3 $19,012
T-59 Tony Finau +3 $19,012
T-59 C.T. Pan +3 $19,012
T-59 Shugo Imahira +3 $19,012
T-63 Yosuke Asaji +4 $18,330
T-63 Sanghyun Park +4 $18,330
T-63 Seungsu Han +4 $18,330
T-66 Jordan Spieth +5 $17,745
T-66 Kevin Kisner +5 $17,745
T-66 Scott Piercy +5 $17,745
69 Marc Leishman +6 $17,355
70 Chez Reavie +7 $17,160
71 Jason Kokrak +8 $16,965
T-72 Ryan Moore +9 $16,672
T-72 Mikumu Horikawa +9 $16,672
74 Kevin Streelman +11 $16,380
75 Matthew Fitzpatrick +12 $16,185
76 Joel Dahmen +18 $15,990
WD Nate Lashley
WD Graeme McDowell

