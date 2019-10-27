How much each golfer won at the Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship on Monday, his 82nd career PGA Tour victory, which ties the mark held by Sam Snead.
Woods opened the tournament 64-64 to take command. He then shot a 66 in the third round before cruising to the title with a 67 in the final round, which ended on Monday in Japan.
Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Japan.
|Position
|Player
|To par
|Earnings
|1
|Tiger Woods
|-19
|$1,755,000
|2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-16
|$1,053,000
|T-3
|Rory McIlroy
|-13
|$565,500
|T-3
|Sungjae Im
|-13
|$565,500
|5
|Gary Woodland
|-12
|$390,000
|T-6
|Bill Horschel
|-11
|$338,812
|T-6
|Corey Conners
|-11
|$338,812
|T-8
|Byeong Hun An
|-10
|$292,500
|T-8
|Charles Howell III
|-10
|$292,500
|T-10
|Danny Lee
|-9
|$243,750
|T-10
|Ryan Palmer
|-9
|$243,750
|T-10
|Xander Schauffele
|-9
|$243,750
|T-13
|Shane Lowry
|-8
|$181,838
|T-13
|Ian Poulter
|-8
|$181,838
|T-13
|Matthew Wolff
|-8
|$181,838
|T-13
|Keegan Bradley
|-8
|$181,838
|T-17
|Patrick Reed
|-7
|$134,560
|T-17
|Justin Thomas
|-7
|$134,560
|T-17
|Paul Casey
|-7
|$134,560
|T-17
|Sung Kang
|-7
|$134,560
|T-17
|Daniel Berger
|-7
|$134,560
|T-22
|Jason Day
|-6
|$91,260
|T-22
|Dylan Frittelli
|-6
|$91,260
|T-22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-6
|$91,260
|T-22
|Adam Schenk
|-6
|$91,260
|T-22
|Collin Morikawa
|-6
|$91,260
|T-27
|Keith Mitchell
|-5
|$69,810
|T-27
|Harold Varner III
|-5
|$69,810
|T-27
|J.T. Poston
|-5
|$69,810
|T-30
|Troy Merritt
|-4
|$61,035
|T-30
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-4
|$61,035
|T-30
|Emiliano Grillo
|-4
|$61,035
|T-33
|Adam Scott
|-3
|$51,529
|T-33
|Rory Sabbatini
|-3
|$51,529
|T-33
|Sergio Garcia
|-3
|$51,529
|T-33
|Joaquín Niemann
|-3
|$51,529
|T-37
|Kevin Tway
|-2
|$42,510
|T-37
|Lucas Glover
|-2
|$42,510
|T-37
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-2
|$42,510
|T-37
|Si Woo Kim
|-2
|$42,510
|T-41
|Chan Kim
|-1
|$33,735
|T-41
|Viktor Hovland
|-1
|$33,735
|T-41
|Adam Hadwin
|-1
|$33,735
|T-41
|Abraham Ancer
|-1
|$33,735
|T-41
|Vaughn Taylor
|-1
|$33,735
|T-46
|Max Homa
|E
|$24,687
|T-46
|Kevin Na
|E
|$24,687
|T-46
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|E
|$24,687
|T-46
|Louis Oosthuizen
|E
|$24,687
|T-46
|Wyndham Clark
|E
|$24,687
|T-51
|Shaun Norris
|+1
|$20,605
|T-51
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+1
|$20,605
|T-51
|Bubba Watson
|+1
|$20,605
|T-51
|Adam Long
|+1
|$20,605
|T-51
|Pat Perez
|+1
|$20,605
|T-51
|Ryo Ishakawa
|+1
|$20,605
|T-57
|Jazz Janewattananond
|+2
|$19,598
|T-57
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|+2
|$19,598
|T-59
|Andrew Putnam
|+3
|$19,012
|T-59
|Tony Finau
|+3
|$19,012
|T-59
|C.T. Pan
|+3
|$19,012
|T-59
|Shugo Imahira
|+3
|$19,012
|T-63
|Yosuke Asaji
|+4
|$18,330
|T-63
|Sanghyun Park
|+4
|$18,330
|T-63
|Seungsu Han
|+4
|$18,330
|T-66
|Jordan Spieth
|+5
|$17,745
|T-66
|Kevin Kisner
|+5
|$17,745
|T-66
|Scott Piercy
|+5
|$17,745
|69
|Marc Leishman
|+6
|$17,355
|70
|Chez Reavie
|+7
|$17,160
|71
|Jason Kokrak
|+8
|$16,965
|T-72
|Ryan Moore
|+9
|$16,672
|T-72
|Mikumu Horikawa
|+9
|$16,672
|74
|Kevin Streelman
|+11
|$16,380
|75
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+12
|$16,185
|76
|Joel Dahmen
|+18
|$15,990
|WD
|Nate Lashley
|—
|—
|WD
|Graeme McDowell
|—
|—
