How much each golfer won at the Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship on Monday, his 82nd career PGA Tour victory, which ties the mark held by Sam Snead.

Woods opened the tournament 64-64 to take command. He then shot a 66 in the third round before cruising to the title with a 67 in the final round, which ended on Monday in Japan.

Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Japan.