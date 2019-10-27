Tiger Woods: How to watch as he chases No. 82 at Zozo Championship

In case you’ve missed the overnight golf in Japan this week, don’t worry, you didn’t miss Tiger Woods’ chase of his 82nd PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship.

If Woods is able to hold on to his three-shot lead in the final round in Chiba, Japan, he will tie Sam Snead’s record for most PGA Tour wins. Snead, who died in 2002, was 52 when he collected his 82nd win, at the 1965 Wyndham Championship. His first PGA Tour win came at the 1936 West Virginia Closed Pro, according to the PGA Tour.

Woods, 43, is 18 under and holds a three-shot lead over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who seeks history of his own at the first PGA Tour tournament to be held in his home country. Matsuyama made birdie on his last two holes before play was halted due to darkness and starts on the par-3 13th.

When does Tiger tee off?

Woods will start on the par-4 12th at Accordia Narashino Country Club at 7:30 a.m. local time Monday (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday in the United States). He bogeyed the 12th in the first round en route to his opening 64, which gave him a share of the lead with Gary Woodland.

Then torrential rains came, washing out play on Friday (Thursday night ET) and forcing players to persevere through a long day Sunday. Woods played 29 holes before the round was halted due to darkness.

Woods is grouped with Woodland (12 under) and Keegan Bradley (8 under).

How to watch

Golf Central will preview the final round beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Golf Channel with live action resuming at 6:30 p.m. ET. The conclusion of the final round will be re-aired at 9:30 p.m.

Golfweek will provide shot-by-shot coverage of Woods’ final seven holes.