Tiger Woods ties Sam Snead's PGA Tour win record with No. 82 at Zozo Championship

CHIBA, Japan – Move over, Mr. Snead, you have company.

Ten weeks after he last played and two months after having a fifth surgery to his troublesome left knee, Tiger Woods joined Hall of Famer Sam Snead in the record books with his 82nd PGA Tour victory on Monday (Sunday night in the United States).

“This was big,” Woods told Golf Channel minutes after winning.

“It’s just crazy. It’s a lot,” Woods said of No. 82. “I’ve been able to be consistent most of my career, and I put myself up there with a chance to win on a number of occasions. There’s plenty of times when I didn’t.

“But today was one of those days I was able to pull it out. It’s been a long week. Five days at the top of the board is a long time. It was definitely stressful.”

At the storm-delayed Zozo Championship, the first official PGA Tour event in Japan, Woods played seven holes under sunshine Monday morning to wrap up his historic triumph. With rounds of 64-64-66-67, Woods finished at 19 under to win by three shots over local hero Hideki Matsuyama.

Woods, who began the tournament with three consecutive bogeys, stormed back with nine birdies in his opening round and then never trailed after taking the outright lead with two birdies to close his second round at Accordia Narashino Country Club.

In joining Snead with the most victories in PGA Tour history, Woods added a third-round 66 to grab a 3-shot lead after 54 holes. Woods never failed to win in 24 previous events after taking at least a 3-shot advantage into the final 18 holes.

Make it 25-for-25.

After playing 29 holes from dusk to dawn on Sunday, Woods resumed his final round on the 12th tee. He was three shots clear of Matsuyama, who was playing one group ahead of Woods.

After making bogey on the 12th, Woods responded with a birdie on the 14th from 12 feet to keep Matsuyama at bay. Matsuyama got within two shots twice, first after Woods made bogey on 12 and then again after Matsuyama made birdie on the 16th, but couldn’t catch Woods.

The win comes 23 years after Woods won his first title at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational. It was the eighth time he won his season opener.

And he also has now won a PGA Tour event in seven countries – the U.S., Canada, Japan, Spain, Ireland, England and Scotland.

“It was a ball-striking exhibition,” said Gary Woodland, who played in Woods’ group the final two rounds and finished fifth (7 shots back). “He drove the ball beautifully, his distance control is a joke. I’ve never seen anything like it, and then he made some putts. That adds up to a three-shot victory. It was very special.”