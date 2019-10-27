Twitter reacts to Tiger Woods' 82nd PGA Tour victory

The reports of the demise of Tiger Woods’ game proved to be greatly exaggerated. After a nine-week layoff during which he had surgery on his left knee for the fifth time, Woods returned to the winner’s circle in his 2019-20 season debut.

He posted a final-round 3-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama at the Zozo Championship. Woods shot a 72-hole aggregate of 19-under 261 en route to his 82nd PGA Tour title, tying World Golf Hall of Fame member Sam Snead for the record.

Woods has been one victory shy of the mark since winning the Masters in April. His victory set off a celebration among his fans and led to several congratulatory tweets from the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and contemporaries such as Luke Donald and Tony Finau.

Congratulations @TigerWoods on #82. You are, my friend, the GOAT. Cardinal pride! — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) October 28, 2019

Incredibly happy for @TigerWoods–and for game of golf–on his 82nd @PGATOUR win. For a number of years, all we wanted was to see Tiger healthy again, but for his quality of life. But it's very obvious that the surgery and the hard work Tiger put in resulted in quality of golf! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 28, 2019

Now this is one fantastic photo! Congratulations @TigerWoods on your amazing come #BACK! #82 🏌️‍♂️⛳️ https://t.co/GtqLyrQCvq — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) October 28, 2019