Zozo Championship: Final round tee times, TV info

Seeking his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour title, Tiger Woods takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the Zozo Championship.

The third-round groups will stay together for the final round, which starts on Sunday in Japan but will not finish before it gets dark. The final round will conclude Monday, Sunday night for viewers in North America.

The first-place check is good for $1.75 million. In all, there is a $9.75 million purse up for grabs in the 78-man, no-cut event.

How to watch

Saturday

Golf Channel: 7:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. ET

Sunday

Golf Channel: 6:30 p.m. ET

All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players 11 p.m. Chan Kim, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry 11:10 p.m. Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Rafa Cabrera Bello 11:20 p.m. Yosuke Asaji, Rory Sabbatini, Max Homa 11:30 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Justin Thomas, Rikuya Hoshino 11:40 p.m. Tomoharu Otsuki, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson 11:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Louis Oosthuizen midnight Sung Kang, Ryo Ishikawa, Keith Mitchell 12:10 a.m. Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Schenk 12:20 a.m. Charles Howell III, Satoshi Kodaira, Danny Lee 12:30 a.m. J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Collin Morikawa 12:40 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff, Billy Horschel 12:50 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger 1 a.m. Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

10th Tee