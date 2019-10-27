Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Zozo Championship: Final round tee times, TV info

By October 27, 2019 12:22 am

Seeking his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour title, Tiger Woods takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the Zozo Championship.

The third-round groups will stay together for the final round, which starts on Sunday in Japan but will not finish before it gets dark. The final round will conclude Monday, Sunday night for viewers in North America.

The first-place check is good for $1.75 million. In all, there is a $9.75 million purse up for grabs in the 78-man, no-cut event.

How to watch

Saturday

Golf Channel: 7:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. ET

Sunday

Golf Channel: 6:30 p.m. ET

All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players
11 p.m. Chan Kim, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
11:10 p.m. Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Rafa Cabrera Bello
11:20 p.m. Yosuke Asaji, Rory Sabbatini, Max Homa
11:30 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Justin Thomas, Rikuya Hoshino
11:40 p.m. Tomoharu Otsuki, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson
11:50 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Louis Oosthuizen
midnight Sung Kang, Ryo Ishikawa, Keith Mitchell
12:10 a.m. Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Schenk
12:20 a.m. Charles Howell III, Satoshi Kodaira, Danny Lee
12:30 a.m. J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Collin Morikawa
12:40 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff, Billy Horschel
12:50 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger
1 a.m. Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

10th Tee

Tee time Players
11 p.m. Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin, Andrew Putnam
11:10 p.m. Patrick Reed, Dylan Frittelli, Tommy Fleetwood
11:20 p.m. Shaun Norris, Sanghyun Park, Kevin Tway
11:30 p.m. Lucas Glover, Seungsu Han, Kevin Na
11:40 p.m. Tony Finau, Adam Long, Sergio Garcia
11:50 p.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Ryan Moore, Pat Perez
midnight Ian Poulter, Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer
12:10 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Vaughn Taylor, C.T. Pan
12:20 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Jason Kokrak
12:30 a.m. Jinichiro Kozuma, Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner
12:40 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman, Scott Piercy
12:50 a.m. Chez Reavie, Mikumu Horikawa
1 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Joel Dahmen

 

