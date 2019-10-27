Zozo Championship: Final round tee times, TV info

Seeking his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour title, Tiger Woods takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the Zozo Championship.
The third-round groups will stay together for the final round, which starts on Sunday in Japan but will not finish before it gets dark. The final round will conclude Monday, Sunday night for viewers in North America.
The first-place check is good for $1.75 million. In all, there is a $9.75 million purse up for grabs in the 78-man, no-cut event.
How to watch
Saturday
Golf Channel: 7:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. ET
Sunday
Golf Channel: 6:30 p.m. ET
All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.
1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|11 p.m.
|Chan Kim, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
|11:10 p.m.
|Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|11:20 p.m.
|Yosuke Asaji, Rory Sabbatini, Max Homa
|11:30 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Justin Thomas, Rikuya Hoshino
|11:40 p.m.
|Tomoharu Otsuki, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson
|11:50 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Louis Oosthuizen
|midnight
|Sung Kang, Ryo Ishikawa, Keith Mitchell
|12:10 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Schenk
|12:20 a.m.
|Charles Howell III, Satoshi Kodaira, Danny Lee
|12:30 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Ryan Palmer, Collin Morikawa
|12:40 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff, Billy Horschel
|12:50 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger
|1 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley
10th Tee
|Tee time
|Players
|11 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin, Andrew Putnam
|11:10 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Dylan Frittelli, Tommy Fleetwood
|11:20 p.m.
|Shaun Norris, Sanghyun Park, Kevin Tway
|11:30 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Seungsu Han, Kevin Na
|11:40 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Adam Long, Sergio Garcia
|11:50 p.m.
|Jazz Janewattananond, Ryan Moore, Pat Perez
|midnight
|Ian Poulter, Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer
|12:10 a.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Vaughn Taylor, C.T. Pan
|12:20 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Jason Kokrak
|12:30 a.m.
|Jinichiro Kozuma, Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner
|12:40 a.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman, Scott Piercy
|12:50 a.m.
|Chez Reavie, Mikumu Horikawa
|1 a.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Joel Dahmen
