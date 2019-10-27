Jin Young Ko locks up LPGA Player of the Year title with three events left

Unlike her crush, Brooks Koepka, Jin Young Ko doesn’t have to rely on votes to win Player of the Year. On the LPGA, it’s all about math. And with three events remaining on the schedule, no one can mathematically catch Ko, who the LPGA announced as its 2019 Rolex Player of the Year winner.

Ko’s 241 points put her 118 points ahead of Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year winner Jeongeun Lee6. Ko had already snagged the 2019 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award after winning the ANA Inspiration, Evian Championship and finishing third at the AIG Women’s British Open.

“Some of my golf heroes have won this award,” said Ko, “and I can’t believe that my name is now on the same list. I want to thank God, my family, my friends and my sponsors for believing in me and helping me reach this goal. I can’t wait to see what the future brings for me.”

Ko becomes the fourth player from South Korea in the last seven years to receive the honor, following Inbee Park (2013), So Yeon Ryu (2017) and Sung Hyun Park (2017).

As if Ko’s performance at the majors weren’t enough, her spectacular year includes a bogey-free run of 114 holes that passed Tiger Woods’ streak of 110 holes in 2000.

The top-ranked Ko has won four times in 2019 and finished runner-up three times. She has yet to finish outside the top 30 in 20 starts this season.

Ko currently leads the tour in money with $2,675,359. She’s also first in scoring with a 68.90 average. The Player of the Year award gives Ko an LPGA Hall of Fame point and should she take the Vare Trophy for low scoring, she’ll add one there too.

She ranks first in greens in regulation and third in putts per greens in regulation. Ko also has the most top-10 finishes this season (12). Should she hold on there, she’ll earn an additional $100,000 for topping the LEADERS Top 10 competition.