Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Tiger Woods' equipment at Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods' golf equipment

Winner's Bag: Tiger Woods' equipment at Zozo Championship

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Tiger Woods' equipment at Zozo Championship

By October 27, 2019 8:41 pm

By: |

A complete list of the clubs Tiger Woods used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Zozo Championship, his 82nd PGA Tour title to tie Sam Snead’s record:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees),  M3 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home