By the numbers: Tiger Woods career accomplishments

Tiger Woods has 82 PGA Tour victories, which is tied with Sam Snead for the all-time lead.
That’s just one of the many amazing numbers Woods has stacked up in his career.
Here’s a look at some of his key numbers:
$120,459,468 – Career earnings (most all-time)
$800 million – Estimated net worth (Forbes)
683 – Weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking
359 – PGA Tour events played
198 – Top-10 finishes
142 – Consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour
108 – Worldwide victories
82 – PGA Tour victories
31 – Second-place finishes
10 – WDs
15 – Number of majors won
5 – Masters victories (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)
4 – PGA Championship victories (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)
3 – U.S. Open victories (2000, 2002, 2008)
3 – Open Championship victories (2000, 2005, 2006)
12 – Number of countries where Tiger has won (Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Scotland, Spain, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, U.S.)
7 – Number of countries where Tiger has won a PGA Tour event (U.S., Canada, England, Ireland, Japan, Scotland and Spain)
16 – Number of states where Tiger has won (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas)
11 – PGA Tour Player of the Year awards
10 – PGA Tour Money Leader titles
9 – Vardon Trophies
5 – Knee operations
4 – Back surgeries
3 – U.S. Junior Amateur wins
3 – U.S. Amateur wins
2 – FedEx Cup titles
1 – Presidential Medal of Freedom
