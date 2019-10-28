By the numbers: Tiger Woods career accomplishments

By: Todd Kelly/Golfweek | October 28, 2019 7:00 am

Tiger Woods has 82 PGA Tour victories, which is tied with Sam Snead for the all-time lead.

That’s just one of the many amazing numbers Woods has stacked up in his career.

Here’s a look at some of his key numbers:

$120,459,468 – Career earnings (most all-time)

$800 million – Estimated net worth (Forbes)

683 – Weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking

359 – PGA Tour events played

198 – Top-10 finishes

142 – Consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour

108 – Worldwide victories

82 – PGA Tour victories

31 – Second-place finishes

10 – WDs

15 – Number of majors won

5 – Masters victories (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)

4 – PGA Championship victories (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)

3 – U.S. Open victories (2000, 2002, 2008)

3 – Open Championship victories (2000, 2005, 2006)

12 – Number of countries where Tiger has won (Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Scotland, Spain, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, U.S.)

7 – Number of countries where Tiger has won a PGA Tour event (U.S., Canada, England, Ireland, Japan, Scotland and Spain)

16 – Number of states where Tiger has won (Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas)

11 – PGA Tour Player of the Year awards

10 – PGA Tour Money Leader titles

9 – Vardon Trophies

5 – Knee operations

4 – Back surgeries

3 – U.S. Junior Amateur wins

3 – U.S. Amateur wins

2 – FedEx Cup titles

1 – Presidential Medal of Freedom