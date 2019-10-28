Tiger Woods not playing at WGC-HSBC, but the tournament field is loaded

Tiger Woods, fresh off his record-tying win at the Zozo, is not in the field this week, but the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions tournament is loaded with big names.

Seventeen of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field, including No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 8 Justin Rose and No. 9 Xander Schauffele, the defending champion.

Other big names include Hideki Matsuyama, who was runner-up to Woods at the Zozo, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.

This is a no-cut event featuring a 78-man field.

The total purse for the tournament is $10,250,000 and the winner will take home $1,745,000.

The PGA Tour is playing the third and final leg of its Asian swing, after the Zozo Championship in Japan last week and the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in Korea the week prior.

The HSBC started in 2005 and became a WGC event in 2009.

The Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai was ranked as the third most difficult golf course on the PGA Tour for the 2018-19 season. Sheshan had the toughest par 3, the toughest par 4 and the toughest par 5 on Tour.