Davis Love III joins CBS broadcast after Gary McCord, Peter Kostis not renewed

Davis Love III is heading to the broadcast booth.

The World Golf Hall of Famer and 21-time PGA Tour champion is joining CBS as an analyst for its coverage of the PGA Tour, the Masters and PGA Championship.

“Davis is one of the most accomplished and respected players in the game of golf,” said CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus, who announced the news Tuesday. “With his playing experience, reputation and relationships across the golf community, he brings a unique perspective and insight that will enhance our broadcasts. Davis is the perfect fit for CBS, and we look forward to him making the best broadcast team in golf even better.”

The announcement follows CBS’ decision to not renew contracts for Gary McCord and Peter Kostis. Both were longtime staples of the network’s golf coverage with McCord joining the team in 1986 and Kostis beginning in 1992.

Love, 55, makes his debut at the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 25, 2020, CBS’ first event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

“I have long considered CBS Sports the gold standard in golf coverage.” said Love via a press release. “Whether playing or coaching, I have always loved the team aspect of golf, and I am thrilled to now be a member of the best team in television. My playing days are not totally over, as I will play select events, but my focus now shifts to broadcasting. I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time with the men and women of CBS Sports, and I look forward to getting started in January.”

In 2015, Love joined Sam Snead and Raymond Floyd as the only players to ever win on the PGA Tour in four different decades. Two years later in 2017, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Love won the1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot.