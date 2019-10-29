College mascots cruise fairways at East Lake Cup golf tournament

Normally you see them patrolling football stadiums or basketball arenas, doing pushups after every touchdown or shooting T-shirt cannons into the student section.

This week, however, some college golf mascots are roaming the fairways at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta at the East Lake Cup, a premiere college golf tournament featuring four men’s teams and four women’s teams.

The roster of teams is impressive.

On the men’s side (with Sagarin/Golfweek ranking in parantheses), it’s Oklahoma State (36), Texas (27), Vanderbilt (26) and Wake Forest (2). The women’s teams are Arizona (8), Auburn (22), Duke (11) and Wake Forest (5). The Duke women are the defending national champions. The Texas men were runner-up last season.

The mascots for each of the teams involved: Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon, Oklahoma State’s Pistol Pete, Texas’ Bevo, Vanderbilt’s Mr. Commodore, Arizona’s Wilbur the Wildcats, Auburn’s Aubie the Tiger and Duke’s Blue Devil.

Eight teams, seven mascots. … and apparently lots of shenanigans.

Arizona’s Wilbur the Wildcat was caught using his tail as a make-believe golf club.