Several major manufacturers are planning to release new drivers in the coming weeks and months, which means many pros will test and try new gear. But as 2019 nears its conclusion even as the new PGA Tour season has started, these are the drivers currently in use by the top 10 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.

10. Bryson DeChambeau

Cobra King F9 Speedback (9 degrees adjusted to 6), with LA Golf Shafts Tour VD3 75 TX prototype shaft