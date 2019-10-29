Eamon's Corner: Tiger Woods not the player he was but his best still good enough

In the years after Tiger Woods won a 79th PGA Tour title in August of 2013, we saw a lot of things.

But not many signs of greatness.

There were injuries, surgeries, personal issues, chipping yips, horrendous scores, a DUI arrest, more surgeries.

For five winless years, we saw younger players on Tour treat Woods as an aging, broken-down champion.

Today, Woods is not close to the player he was but his best is still plenty good enough, as he keeps proving.

The young guys never did get to see him in his prime. Perhaps that’s for the best, since they seem to find it tough enough to put the old heavyweight on the canvas even now.

